Iggy Azalea poked fun at her haters that she’s acquired over the years in a hilarious new TikTok video.

Iggy Azalea, 30, showed off both her sexy and comedic side in a TikTok video posted on Thursday, September 18. The clip revolved around how some people viewed her as simply a one-hit wonder after her smash hit “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX topped the charts in 2014. The new mommy captioned the clip as “My life story as told by my comments section” which saw her walking towards the camera in a white top and plaid school girl skirt similar to the one she sported in the song’s music video (it was an homage to Alicia Silverstone‘s character Cher in Clueless).

Then, without missing a beat, she disappeared before the video ended. Iggy of course has remained just as relevant as she did when that song came out all this time later even though there have been some set backs along the way. She worked with pop icon Britney Spears, 38, on the track “Pretty Girls” and had a great amount of success with other bops including “Kream” featuring Tyga that passed 100 million streams on Spotify earlier this year.

She also became a mommy! Iggy and fellow music star Playboi Carti welcomed a son together named Onyx. Iggy announced the news on her social media back in June but Onyx’s birthdate still remains a mystery. She also pulled a Kylie Jenner by keeping her pregnancy severely under wraps, not letting anyone see even a hint of a baby bump along the way, before she confessed to giving birth.

Iggy has had no problem however with displaying her post-baby body in an array of fashionable and stunning ensembles that sometimes leave little to the imagination. She lit up TikTok earlier this year by twerking in a snakeskin dress that was once again funny yet sizzling at the same time.

She also looked absolutely radiant in the music video for “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” with fellow stunner Tinashe in August. The clip, which was her first since giving birth, had her dressed up in a bunch of over the top looks that also included the Australian beauty rocking a bunch of wild hairstyles.