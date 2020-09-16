Jamie Foxx Sips Wine With Daughter Corinne As Katie Holmes’ New Romance Heats Up In NYC — Watch
Jamie Foxx was a very ‘proud’ dad after his 26-year-old daughter, Corinne, became an actress on an Emmy Award-winning show! The father-daughter had a wine toast, and Jamie even began singing for his daughter.
Like father, like daughter! Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, 52, celebrated his daughter Corinne Foxx, 26, becoming an actress on an award-winning show after Live In Front Of A Studio Audience was awarded with “Outstanding Variety Special (Live)” from the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which was announced on Sept. 15. The ABC special, which came out in Dec. 2019, recreated two episodes from the ’70s sitcoms All in the Family and Good Times — Corinne took on the role of Good Times’ Thelma Evans.
I would like to introduce to you my daughter Emmy award winning @corinnefoxx !!!! Congratulations on your Emmy award performance!!! in good times on live in front of a studio audience!!! You are my heart and I am so proud of you… Keep elevating… I love you!
To celebrate, Jamie and Corinne had a wine toast! “Celebrations, celebrations! Somebody just won an Emmy, my beautiful daughter Corinne Marie Foxx, all grown up and she’s an Emmy winner for Live In Front Of A Studio Audience for Good Times. Daddy daughter time, that’s what love is all about,” Jamie gushed in an Instagram video of his wine party with his talented daughter, which the Ray star shared in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
What Emmy win celebrations look like in 2020 🍾👏🏽🏆 #StillCelebratingTho
Jamie then burst into song: “You won an Emmy! You won an Emmy!” Corinne became a little flustered, but couldn’t stop smiling at her dad’s enthusiasm. And Jamie wasn’t done bragging!
“I would like to introduce to you my daughter Emmy award winning @corinnefoxx !!!!,” Jamie wrote in the caption of the wholesome video, adding, “Congratulations on your Emmy award performance!!! in good times on live in front of a studio audience!!! You are my heart and I am so proud of you… Keep elevating… I love you!”
WE WON AN EMMY! 🏆 Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE) 🏆 congrats to all our amazing producers for putting this show together! Such a dream! @thenormanlear @jimmykimmel @kerrywashington @simpsonstreet @abcnetwork @thebrent_miller
Corinne also shared a celebratory dance clip from the dad-daughter celebration, as well as a photo with her Live In Front Of A Studio Audience co-star, Tiffany Haddish. The Emmy win also marked Kerry Washington’s first ever Emmy Award as well (the Scandal star produced the Dec. 2019 special).
Making this win even more sentimental is the fact that Jamie also once starred on Live In Front Of A Studio Audience for its May 2019 special, which also won an Emmy! Jamie and Corinne will soon get to collaborate on a show together, though, because their series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me was just ordered on Netflix, which Corinne shared on Sept. 1. While Jamie connects with Corinne over acting and shows, he bonds with his younger daughter, Annalise, 11, through music, which he opened up more about in an interview in August.
While Jamie has been spending family time with his daughters, his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes has found a new love interest since their split in 2019! The Dawson’s Creek actress has been spotted on numerous outings in New York City with chef and restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. throughout September, and the PDA photos taken of the pair are quite a surprise given how private Katie and Jamie were throughout their longtime relationship.
“[Emilio] has a magnetic personality and has a way about him that just makes people smile. That’s probably what drew her in and it’s no wonder she feels comfortable and safe with him to show affection in public,” a source close to Katie’s new man EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in September.