Jamie Foxx was a very ‘proud’ dad after his 26-year-old daughter, Corinne, became an actress on an Emmy Award-winning show! The father-daughter had a wine toast, and Jamie even began singing for his daughter.

“I would like to introduce to you my daughter Emmy award winning @corinnefoxx !!!!,” Jamie wrote in the caption of the wholesome video, adding, “Congratulations on your Emmy award performance!!! in good times on live in front of a studio audience!!! You are my heart and I am so proud of you… Keep elevating… I love you!”

Corinne also shared a celebratory dance clip from the dad-daughter celebration, as well as a photo with her Live In Front Of A Studio Audience co-star, Tiffany Haddish. The Emmy win also marked Kerry Washington’s first ever Emmy Award as well (the Scandal star produced the Dec. 2019 special).

Making this win even more sentimental is the fact that Jamie also once starred on Live In Front Of A Studio Audience for its May 2019 special, which also won an Emmy! Jamie and Corinne will soon get to collaborate on a show together, though, because their series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me was just ordered on Netflix, which Corinne shared on Sept. 1. While Jamie connects with Corinne over acting and shows, he bonds with his younger daughter, Annalise, 11, through music, which he opened up more about in an interview in August.

While Jamie has been spending family time with his daughters, his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes has found a new love interest since their split in 2019! The Dawson’s Creek actress has been spotted on numerous outings in New York City with chef and restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. throughout September, and the PDA photos taken of the pair are quite a surprise given how private Katie and Jamie were throughout their longtime relationship.

“[Emilio] has a magnetic personality and has a way about him that just makes people smile. That’s probably what drew her in and it’s no wonder she feels comfortable and safe with him to show affection in public,” a source close to Katie’s new man EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in September.