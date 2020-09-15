Tyra Banks Slays In Extravagant Red Ball Gown With Long Train For ‘DWTS’ Season 29 Premiere

Tyra Banks made the ‘DWTS’ ballroom her own personal runway with her premiere outfit. The former supermodel strutted her stuff in a gorgeous red dress fit for a queen!

Tyra Banks, 46, always knows how to bring her fashion A-game. Her Dancing With the Stars season 29 premiere dress was nothing short of fabulous. Tyra wowed in a red ball gown as she stepped into her role as the new host of DWTS. The dress featured stunning embellishments, a thigh-high slit, and a long train. She also wore matching red gloves.

Just hours before her DWTS hosting debut, Tyra had teased her premiere dress on Good Morning America. “It is a dress that would probably take, like, 3 people to carry it,” Tyra revealed. “It’s a lot. I have not done my final practice in it to see how I’m going to walk downstairs and strut.”

Tyra continued to hint at her premiere look on Instagram. She posted a throwback video of herself walking in the Herve Leger Spring 1995 runway show wearing an orange dress. “Walking into the ballroom tonight like… Can’t wait to show ya’ll my premiere outfit tonight! Any guesses on what color fit I’ll be wearing???” she captioned the Instagram video. After the opening moments of the show, Tyra changed into a red and pink pantsuit.

Tyra fit right in on Dancing With the Stars. The glitz and glamour of the ballroom is right up her alley. Tyra took over hosting duties from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Tom had been with the show since its start in 2005, while Erin began co-hosting in season 18. There was some understandable shock when Tom and Erin were ousted, but Tyra assured fans that DWTS is still going to be DWTS.

“It is a different ringmaster, but it is still the show that they will know and love,” Tyra told reporters, including HollywoodLife. She also noted that she’s going to bring “some sparkle to the show that is new and exciting and different.” That sparkle is going to include incredible outfits over the course of season 29. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.