Maci Bookout Proudly Shows Off Son Bentley, 11, Pitching The ‘Final Out’ At His Baseball Game

Maci Bookout has a talented athlete on her hands! The MTV star shared an awesome video of her 11-year-old son, Bentley, pitching the last out of a baseball game on September 14. Check out his skills on the mound!

Maci Bookout‘s son Bentley has a bright sports future ahead of him! The 11-year-old athlete showed off his pitching skills during a baseball game on Monday. The Teen Mom OG star, 28, captured her son throwing pitches for his “Team Exposure” at Fowler Park in Cummings, Georgia. The youngster, who recently graduated 5th grade in June, rocked No. 85 on the back of his black and white baseball uniform.

“For the final out!” Maci captioned her post, which included three videos of her son at work on the mound. She used the hashtag, “#closermentality,” to reference her son’s ability to perform in crunch time moments. — Something Bentley’s no stranger to doing. In addition to baseball, Bentley wrestles, runs track, and he plays football, golf and basketball.

Maci has documented her son’s love for sports on Instagram throughout the years. During quarantine, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality star shared a number of photos of her husband, Taylor McKinney bonding with Bentley over sports. From golf outings, to baseball games and other sports events, the duo have become closer than ever.

Maci recently spoke out against backlash over the “strict” wrestling diet she implemented for Bentley. In the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci revealed that she signed up Bentley (with her ex and his biological father Ryan Edwards) for private wrestling lessons. She explained that the sport was “a great outlet for him” as he struggled to deal with his dad’s addiction.

“He weighs like, 74.5, 75 lbs.,” Maci said during the episode, while Bentley trained. “So now he just is on a very strict, good, healthy calorie diet… Lots of water, and workouts to actually cut weight,” she explained. Bentley chimed in and said that he consumes “about 1,000 calories a day.”

Following the Tuesday, May 26 episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci took to her Twitter account to issue the following statement: “In reference to tonight’s episode — I have never and will never convince Bentley to ‘cut’ weight. After wrestling his first 2 tournaments in the 75lb class weighing in at 72-he came to me & said he wanted to wrestle at 70. I told him that’s fine, but you WILL NOT ‘cut’ weight,” Maci explained in her first tweet.

The mother-of-three went on to detail that she told her son, “I will lay out a healthy scheduled diet for u, u can eat salads, grilled chicken, veggies, good carbs-instead of pizza, doritos & candybars. Through the season, he decided he didn’t like it-I told him that’s okay! U can go back to usual and wrestle at 75 which is what he did.” Macy is also the mother of daughter Jayde, 5, and son Maverick, 4,