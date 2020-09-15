Interview
Ivana Trump Gushes That Daughter Ivanka Could Be 1st Female POTUS: ‘She’s Smart’ & ‘Beautiful’

Political News Editor

Ivana Trump believes her daughter could rise the ranks in the White House to become the first female US commander-in-chief one day. After all, Ivanka’s got the beauty and brains to lead the country, she says.

Ivana Trump wants to keep the family name in the White House. President Donald Trump‘s ex-wife, 71, said in an interview on Loose Women that she believes their daughter, Ivanka Trump, 38, is ready to lead the nation. Ivanka, currently one of the president’s senior advisors, has what it takes to become the United States’ first woman president, according to her mother.

“She’s in the White House every day. She’s next to her father every day. She knows all what’s going around,” Ivana said in her September 14 interview. “I think she could one day be the first girl, or woman president. Definitely. She’s smart as hell. She’s beautiful. She’s au courant. And how much more can you have?”

This isn’t the first time that Ivana has floated the idea of her daughter, whose political experience starts and ends with her current White House appointment, running for president. Ivana wrote in her 2017 memoir, Raising Trump, “Maybe in fifteen years, she could run for president. First Lady? Holds no appeal for me personally. First Mother? That could work.”

Ivana also threw a little shade at the president’s current wife, First Lady Melania Trump, during her Loose Women interview. “I speak directly to Mr. President. I don’t get involved with his ex-wives or his private life,” Ivana said when asked what she and Donald talk about on the phone. She didn’t correct herself when host Jane Moore interjected to say that Donald and Melania, in fact, are still married.