Chicago West, 2, Transforms Into An Adorable Princess With Pink Dress & Sparkly Bracelets

Princess Chi is in the building! The 2-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dressed in her Monday best — a pink, floral princess gown — in a new photo shared by her mom on September 14!

Watch out world — “Princess Chi” has arrived! Chicago West kicked off the week on a royal note, as seen in a new Instagram photo shared by mom Kim Kardashian. The 2-year-old was pictured wearing a gorgeous, pink dress with a sheer, tulle bottom. The top of her princess ensemble featured three embellished flowers, along with sparkling decals that lined the seams of her dress.

Chi completed her look with a pair of colorful bracelets and three top knots in her hair. She went barefoot for the photo op, which appeared to take place inside of Kim and husband Kanye West‘s California home. Just as we thought, fans, along with some familiar famous faces, gushed over Chi in the comments.

“OMG she is an angel,” fashion designer Rachel Zoe wrote. Meanwhile, Chi’s Auntie Koko, Khloe Kardashian, left a bunch of pink heart emojis. Kylie Jenner‘s close friend, Yris Palmer added, “Cutie.”

Chicago’s love for the color pink, as well as Disney princesses and characters, is no secret. Back in January, Kim and Kanye celebrated their daughter’s second birthday with a pink Minnie Mouse-themed party. The lavish bash featured a painting station, and a three-tier cake with Minnie’s face on it — along with princess-decorated cookies and cupcakes. Pink flowers filled a number of tables at the party, which her cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson attended with their moms, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, respectively.

The younger generation of Kardashian kids recently got together for band practice on September 13. Grandma Kris Jenner (or “Lovey,” as the kids like to call her), shared an adorable video to Instagram that showed Chicago, Stormi, True and Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian‘s 3-year-old daughter) putting on a musical performance. Stormi played the drums, while True and Chi rocked out on guitars, and little Dream tapped a tambourine.