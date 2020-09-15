Ariana Grande Teases New Music On Social Media & Fans Go Wild: ‘AG6 Is Coming’

Ariana Grande dropped a clip of her angelic voice on Twitter, which was singing a melody we’ve never heard of before! Fans believed they found one other major clue that could prove new music is coming soon.

Ariana Grande’s fans had one demand on Sept. 14: “Drop the album.” On Monday night, the 27-year-old pop star surprised fans with a video of various clips of her voice overlaid on a digital audio workstation, which created a heavenly harmony. No words were sung, but the audio was enough to lead fans to believe this could be a sneak peek at new music.

DROP THE ALBUM — sheri⁷ ♡ joonie (@lovinimIivin) September 15, 2020

“brb,” Ariana simply captioned the clip — hopefully, that meant “be right back,” because she’s in the studio! “DROP THE ALBUM,” multiple Arianators tweeted, while others were excited that they’d be hearing a heavier dose of Ariana’s R&B side in the foreseeable future. “i know this album gonna be r&b perfection and I can’t wait to listen to it as you’ve been wanting to do this since your debut, lysm,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “R&B ARIANA IS COMING TO EATTTTT.” Other fans noticed that Ariana removed the name of her new collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Rain On Me,” from her Twitter bio, believing that could also be a major hint!

SHE TOOK RAIN ON ME PUT OF HER BIO AG6 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/R2GATd5wOC — angel (@thedivineangeI) September 15, 2020

Ariana has not announced an album to follow up her 2019 album, thank u, next, but this isn’t the first time she has given fans a look at her music-related work. Throughout May of 2020, Ariana shared multiple posts of her home recording studio that she had recently set up at the time, which the singer used to vocal produce “Stuck With U,” her quarantine-themed collaboration with Justin Bieber that dropped on May 7. Not only is Ariana an incredible vocalist, but a technical wiz as well when it comes to mixing and fine-tuning her vocals on a computer!

Later amid quarantine, Ariana was seen heading to a “recording studio session” in Los Angeles in July, according to Harper’s Bazaar. However, Ariana confirmed that her new fragrance, the “R.E.M.” perfume, was not related to “new music,” which she revealed to a curious fan during a Twitter exchange that same month.

Sadly, Ariana did say she’s “not putting” a new album “out” during The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music in May. “Talk to you when that’s, I mean, I’ve been making stuff. I’ve been making a lot of stuff, but that’s not where my head is at right now,” the pop princess admitted. But, here’s some good news — Ariana does have a song with Doja Cat that she’s keeping in her pocket, for now! “I’m obsessed with her. I love her. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop,” Ariana revealed.