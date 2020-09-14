Ivana Trump got a little shady when asked in an interview if she ever brings up Melania while speaking to Donald about their family. She doesn’t pay any mind to his ‘ex-wives,’ she said. Yes, ex!

They divorced in 1992, but Ivana Trump still frequently speaks with Donald Trump, she revealed on Loose Women. They mostly gab about their three children — Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. — and political issues. But one thing that’s off limits? Ex-wives. Yes, plural. The former Mrs. Trump, 71, was specifically (and shadily) referred to the president’s current wife, Melania Trump, when she made her remark.

“I speak directly to Mr. President. I don’t get involved with his ex-wives or his private life,” Ivana said on the September 14 episode of the British talk show when asked if she ever talks to Melania. She did not correct herself when host Jane Moore attempted to tell her that Donald and Melania are, in fact, married. She went on to insinuate that Melania’s not a good First Lady, as well. “She’s very quiet and doesn’t go to too many places,” Ivana said.

The president and first lady’s marriage has been under attack in recent weeks, with Melania’s former best friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, even calling it “transactional.” Stephanie, who recently published a tell-all called Melania and Me, told BBC on September 11, “Donald got arm candy. Melania got two dynamic decades. She was a young model, she didn’t have success yet. She met Donald, she married, she became an American citizen, they had a son and ten years after that she’s the first lady of the United States. I do believe it was a magic moment, and I also believe it was a made-for-TV moment.”

In her Loose Women interview, Ivana had nothing but praise for her 38-year-old daughter Ivanka, who allegedly doesn’t get along with her stepmother. “I think she could be one day the first girl, or woman, president. Definitely,” Ivana said of Ivanka. “She’s smart as hell. She’s beautiful. She’s au courant. And how much more can you have?”