‘Charlie’s Angels’ Cast Then & Now: See Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, & Lucy Liu 20 Years Later

Drew Barrymore has reunited with her ‘Charlie’s Angels’ co-stars on her new talk show, nearly two decades after the original film aired. Take a look at where the cast are now.

Charlie’s Angels have another mission: helping Drew Barrymore launch her new daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show! The trio of crime-fighting women — Drew, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu — are set to kick off the series on September 14 with a reunion nearly 20 years after the OG action film premiered. In celebration of the women coming back together, we’re taking a look at where all of the cast members are today, nearly 20 years on!

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz, 48, was a staple in Hollywood for decades! However, she retired from acting to focus on her new role: being a mom. She welcomed her first child with husband, Benji Madden, a daughter named Raddix, at the end of 2019 and has been focusing on her family ever since.

She got her first big break starring opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask in 1994, and the totally ageless beauty quickly landed a slew of roles in romcoms in the late 90s. Her star turn in 2000s Charlie’s Angels allowed her to show her sexier side, and she reprised her role in the 2003 sequel, as well. Cameron continued acting throughout the 2000s but her final movie role was in the 2014 flick Annie. At the time she said that she was taking a break from the limelight, but a few years later in 2017, she confirmed that she had retired from acting for good.

Drew Barrymore

Talk about an ageless beauty! Drew Barrymore doesn’t appear to have aged a day since starring in the popular action flick back in 2000. She was first introduced to the world as a six-year-old in Steven Spielberg film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and has gone on to have an illustrious career in Hollywood. This year, she’s set to launch her new talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, joining the A-listers who have become staples with their daytime TV slots.

Charlie’s Angels really cemented Drew’s place in Hollywood, and she went on to appear in films like Fever Pitch and 50 First Dates alongside her Wedding Singer co-star, Adam Sandler. By the 2010s, she took on an even more demanding role as mom to her two daughters — Olive Barrymore Kopleman, 7, and Frankie Barrymore Kopleman, 6 — whom she shares with her former husband, Will Kopelman. She continues to act, and recently earned critical acclaim for her work on the Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

Lucy Liu

Charlie’s Angels catapulted Lucy Liu to superstardom, and she’s shown no signs of slowing down. After the success of the flick, and its sequel, she went on to star in films like Chicago, and Kill Bill: Volume 1 in the early aughts. Lucy also showed off her myriad of talents when she voiced the character of Master Viper in the Kung Fu Panda franchise from 2008 to 2016.

After her star turn in the spy movie, she hosted Saturday Night Live and was featured in a slew of popular TV shows. She appeared as herself in Sex and the City, and made guest appearances on Futurama and The Simpsons. Lucy is also a mom to her adorable son Rockwell who celebrated his fifth birthday in 2020.

Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc was already a Hollywood heartthrob when he appeared in the spy movie, thanks to his role on the generation-defining sitcom, Friends. After Charlie’s Angels, he reprised his Friends role of Joey Tribbiani in the spinoff Joey, which ran for two seasons. However, the series was soon cancelled, and he announced a one-year break from acting, which eventually turned into five years.

Nevertheless, Matt returned to the small screen in 2011 when he portrayed a fictionalized version of himself on the show Episode which ran until 2017 and earned him a Golden Globe award. He also co-hosted popular series Top Gear and starred in the CBS series Man with a Plan. He is also a father to 16-year-old daughter, Marina LeBlanc.

Bill Murray

A-lister Bill Murray had a flourishing career in the decades prior to Charlie’s Angels, and that has continued in the years since! The comedian first rose to fame on Saturday Night Live and appeared in dozens of movies throughout the 80s and 90s, most notably Tootsie, Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day.

After Charlie’s Angels, he earned an Oscar nomination for his turn in Sofia Coppola‘s Lost In Translation, which also earned him a Golden Globe and a British Film Award. Most recently, he starred in the HBO series Olive Kitteridge and was awarded a second Emmy Award. Bill has been married twice and now has six children.

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell has gone on to star in Oscar-winning movies and host Saturday Night Live, among his many credits. The Charlie’s Angels supporting actor went on to star in flicks like Iron Man 2, The Way, Way Back, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Jojo Rabbit. His portrayal of a racist police officer in Three Billboards earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and he was nominated the following year for his role in 2018’s Vice, in which he played George W. Bush.

He portrayed Bob Fosse in the FX series Fosse/Verdon which earned him an Emmy nomination, following his portrayal of the Broadway legend. Sam has never been married, however he’s been dating actress Leslie Bibb since 2007. In an interview with The Guardian, he opened up about his personal life. “I definitely don’t want to become a parent. It’s not my bag,” he revealed.