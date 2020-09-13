Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka Bella, 3, & Capri, 1, Clap & Dance In New TikTok Video

Natalia, Bianka, and Capri looked like they were having a fantastic time when they happily busted some moves to Sean Paul’s upbeat track ‘Temperature’ with WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

Kobe Bryant‘s daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1, proved they’re enjoying the last days of summer by dancing the heat away when they appeared in WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu‘s latest TikTok video! The energetic girls were all smiles in the clip as they bopped to Sean Paul‘s song “Temperature” while clapping their hands with the 22-year-old basketball great. At one point, adorable Bianka set the pace by standing up from a bent down position and shaking what looked like a bottle of spices to the beat. Her big sis Natalia followed suit with her own spice bottle.

“Salt shakin saturdayzzzz with my girlz,” Sabrina captioned the epic video before following it up with another memorable clip on Instagram, which can be seen below, that featured Kobe’s wife and mother of the girls, Vanessa Bryant, 38. In the video, the ladies can be seen hysterically laughing while having a hard time getting out of Bianka’s pink toy Range Rover car. Vanessa manages to stand up and escape first and then gives Sabrina a hand in wiggling her way out of the small seats. “@Vanessabryant thanks for the help,” Sabrina captioned the funny moment.

This isn’t the first time Kobe’s daughters and Vanessa have appeared in cute TikTok and Instagram videos. The gorgeous family love getting a laugh from lip syncing and/or busting moves to popular challenges on the trendy app. In Apr. they made headlines with an awesome video that began with Natalia dancing to Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers‘ song “We Rock” and ended with Bianka joining in with some moves of her own. “Little sister. Bianka Bella,” Vanessa captioned the video, adding the nickname “BB Kiddo”.

Among the uplifting posts, Vanessa and Natalia both posted tributes to Kobe on what would have been his 42nd birthday last month. “Happy Birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud a** deep laugh,” part of Vanessa’s message read.

Natalia’s message, which she wrote alongside a loving picture of her dad holding her and smiling at her when she was a toddler, was shorter than Vanessa’s but every bit as heartbreaking and sweet. “Happy Birthday Dad I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs,” it read. “Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for,” she captioned the throwback photo of the pair. “I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always. Always, Slim”