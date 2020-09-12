Rob Kardashian Adds New Tattoo Ink To Go With Hot New Body — See Pic

Fresh ink! Rob Kardashian added to his tattoos on Sept. 12, just weeks after revealing his dramatic weight loss at Khloe’s 36th birthday bash.



New body, new ink! Rob Kardashian, 33, showed off his latest tattoo additions via Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 12. “Hawái,” Rob captioned the photo, which is the Spanish spelling for the islands of Hawaii. The new ink appeared to add to his existing sleeve — specifically, more details around the crying eye and additional lines to embellish the rest of his arm art. Rob tagged card collecting shop Mister Cartoon in the image.

The Arthur George designer has been adding to his collection of tattoos for years, which include portrait of his late father Robert Kardashian Sr., which he got in 2008, as well as mom Kris Jenner, 64, which he added in 2012. He also has a weeping Jesus on his left bicep, the words “A wise son brings joy to his Father,” around his collarbone, and the word “Aniyla” around his neck. Back in 2008, Rob had the name of ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon, 36, inked on his torso.

Rob’s 1.9 million followers commented on his latest photo, including oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41. “And just like that he’s back,” the Poosh founder posted. Singer Kenny Hamilton added, “That’s hard,” along with two fire emojis, while fans reflected on Rob getting his earliest tattoos. “I remember when Rob got his arm tattoo and his sisters and mom were freaking out on the show,” one Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan commented.

The tattoo touch-up comes just weeks after Rob revealed his dramatic weight loss at sister Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday party in June. Rob appeared to be in good spirits as he proudly posed and smiled next to his sisters at the intimate, at-home bash showing off his trimmed down figure in a black sweatsuit. “Woo back baby,” he captioned one snap of himself, Tristan Thompson, 29, and another friend, quoting a lyric from Travis Scott and the late Pop Smoke‘s “Gatti.” He also posted a pic with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, 37.

Prior to his weight loss, Rob weighed around 250 pounds. “He’s eating a lot better, too, but he knows getting rid of the drinking was a very big, important step, mentally and physically. That’s really how he’s lost a lot of the weight,” a source previously told HollywoodLife last fall. The insider also revealed that his adorable daughter Dream, 3, inspired him to get back in shape.