Deonna McNeill Pregnant: ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Expecting 1st Baby With Greg Okotie — ‘Party Of 3’

Congratulations are in order for ‘Married At First Sight’ stars Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie who are expecting their first child together!

And baby makes three! Married At First Sight stars Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie have revealed they’re expecting their first child together — congratulations. The couple, whose love story was documented on season 9 of the reality show, took to Instagram on September 10 to announce the happy news. “It’s true, we’re expanding our family!!” Deonna captioned her post. “What a blessing?! Thank you all for all of the well wishes and blessings on our family. Yay! [Our dog], Sandy, is going to be a big sister!”

The sweet photo showed the pair, both dressed in white button-down shirts, holding a sign that read “Okotie Party Of Three.” Her beau also posted of snap of their pet in a “Promoted to big sister” bib. “THE WAIT IS OVER,” the excited dad-to-be wrote. They tied the knot in front of family and friends on the popular TV show last year — Deonna hadn’t dated in a decade prior to marrying Greg.

The couple revealed they had baby fever, when they appeared on a special Couples Cam in July 2020. “[It’s] still going strong,” Greg said, showing off the baby doll his wife carries around. “Babies are, like, calm around me. Deonna called me a baby whisperer. Makes me really think about like, having one of my own, and I think I’ll be a great father. I think fatherhood would be pretty nice.”

Fellow MAFS stars were quick to jump into the comments section of their announcement post, congratulating the couple. “Congrats! I’m so excited for you guys!” Married at First Sight alum Ashley Petta commented, while fellow reality star Jamie Otis joked, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys!!!! I guess you talked Greg into it.”