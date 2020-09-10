See Message
Hollywood Life

Ivanka Trump Challenges Joy Behar & Accepts Invite To Take 1st COVID-19 Vaccine On ‘The View’

Ivanka Trump and Joy Behar
AP/Splashnews
First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump arrives to make introductory remarks prior to United States President Donald J. Trump making remarks at the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons annual meeting in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House.Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, Washington DC, USA - 11 Oct 2018
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, wears a mask as she speaks with employees following a tour of Coastal Sunbelt Produce, in Laurel, Md Virus Outbreak Maryland, Laurel, United States - 15 May 2020
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump is greeted by local people as she arrives to Adzope, Ivory Coast, where she will visit Cayat, a cocoa and coffee cooperative. Trump is visiting Ethiopia and Ivory Coast to promote a White House global economic program for women Ivanka Trump, Adzope, Ivory Coast - 17 Apr 2019
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, right, reacts as she is greeted with singing and dancing at Moya, a textile and traditional crafts manufacturing center, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Trump is visiting Ethiopia and the Ivory Coast this week to promote a White House global economic program for women Ivanka Trump, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - 14 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

After Joy Behar claimed Donald Trump is rushing a COVID-19 vaccine just to get re-elected, Ivanka Trump took Joy up on her challenge to take the vaccine first, saying she trusts her dad’s FDA.

The View panelist Joy Behar, 77, does not believe President Donald Trump when he claimed at a Sept. 8 rally that a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready “very soon,” and perhaps before for the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election. His rhetoric came despite most major pharmaceutical companies saying they still need to do far more advanced clinical trials on human subjects before going to the FDA for approval of such a vaccine. Joy called on First Daughter and Trump Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump, 38, to take whatever vaccine is put forth to prove that it is safe and effective and not a campaign ploy. Now Ivanka is up for the challenge and said she’d be willing to come on The View and take any vaccine that her dad’s FDA trusts, as the executive branch oversees the Food and Drug Administration.