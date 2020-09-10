Brooke Burke, 49, Is All Smiles In Rare Photos With Her 4 Look-Alike Kids Who Are All Grown Up

Brooke Burke had the best birthday ever with her four kids! She posted tons of photos on Instagram with her little look-alikes, and it’s crazy how grown up they all are now.

Are we seeing quintuple? Brooke Burke rarely posts photos of her children on social media, but treated her Instagram followers to multiple gorgeous pics of all four to celebrate her birthday. Her daughters — Neriah Fisher, 20, Sierra Fisher, 18, and Heaven Rain Charvet, 13 — all look exactly like the former Dancing With The Stars co-host, she revealed in an adorable group shot.

“These are the most precious birthday gifts in the world‼️ My love cup is full,” Brooke captioned a set of Instagram pics on September 9. “Thank you for all the beautiful messages, wishes, and birthday love.” The whole family celebrated Brooke’s birthday at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California and they were dressed ultra glam for the occasion. Heaven kept it cute and casual in an LBD and a denim jacket, while Sierra went for drama in a lavender bustier and Chanel belt bag. Neriah matched her mom in red pants, opting for a black bustier over Brooke’s cream blouse.

Another shot revealed Brooke’s boyfriend, Scott Rigsby, her 12-year-old son, Shaya Charvet, and Neriah’s boyfriend Isaac Benedict also joined the festivities at Nobu. Their full family selfie, which you can see above, was just too cute for words! It’s seriously uncanny how all four of Brooke’s kids, her son included, look the spitting image of their mother. Brooke proved it even further when she posted a selfie with Neriah, which you can see above. “Sometimes I can’t believe I made you,” Brooke sweetly wrote as the caption. Pretty girl, you take my breath away @thisisneriah.” Aww!