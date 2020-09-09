Brad Pitt is the epitome of suave and debonair in new campaign photos courtesy of Brioni. The Oscar-winning actor posed up a storm for photographer Mikael Jansson and you can see all three images right here!

If you’ve ever wondered whether or not Brad Pitt can get hotter as he gets older, then consider the question answered. In a series of new photos, the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood actor, 56, was his most charming self in a series of campaign images for Brioni. The images highlight selections from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2020 ‘Tailoring Legends’ campaign.

Shot with total precision by Mikael Jansson, the black and white images completely capture Brad at his most laidback while sporting the fashionable threads. The photos also highlight some of Brioni’s best pieces. In one picture, the accomplished actor sports the crisp Virgilio suit. In another, the actor looks refined and sophisticated in the brand’s travel jacket.

The inspiration for the styles and photos comes from Brioni’s archive, marking its 75th anniversary, per their press release. The campaign completely highlights what a timeless wardrobe looks like. Its effortless style matched with a contemporary twist makes Brioni and Brad Pitt the perfect patch sewn together.

As if the incredible photos weren’t enough to pique fans interest, longtime admirers of the Hollywood hunk have been keeping abreast of his love life — and the new woman in it. Brad is reportedly dating German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, and the two have been maintaining a low-profile since news of their romance went public. In fact, the two flew all the way to Paris to spend some much-needed downtime together away from prying cameras and any drama.

But Brad’s highly-publicized romances have been a major draw for fans over the years. As one of the most desirable men in Hollywood, Brad dated co-stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Juliette Lewis — even getting engaged to the former in the ’90s. By the early 2000s, Brad was one half of the biggest couple in Hollywood after marrying Friends star Jennifer Aniston. Then, after their starring roles in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Brad went on to devote over a decade to Angelina Jolie, after getting divorced by Jen in 2005.

Following their own 2016 split, Brad and Angie have gone back and forth in a much-contested custody battle over their children. But after such an incredibly successful awards season, and a new lady love in his life, circumstances in Brad’s life look better than ever — much like he does in this photo spread! We cannot wait to see more of Brad as the campaign rolls out today, September 9.