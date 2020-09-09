‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Angelina Pivarnick Goes Off On Brandon While Visiting Vegas

Angelina Pivarnick is in town on his week’s episode of ‘Double Shot At Love,’ and she’s continuing to stir up some drama in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek.

Trouble seems to follow Angelina Pivarnick! The Jersey Shore star showed up on last week’s episode of Double Shot At Love and immediately had issues with some of the cast members. The drama continues on the show’s Sept. 10 episode, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Angelina going at it with Brandon.

In the clip, Brandon accuses Angelina of trying to c***blo** him, but she couldn’t care less. “Who the f*** do you think you are?” she asks him. “Shut the f*** up. Close your mouth. ” Brandon tries to give it right back to Angelina, but she just continues telling him to “shut up.”

“When we get back to the suite, [Brandon and Angelina] are still going at it,” Antonio explains in a confessional. “Of course, a Staten Island girl is tougher than a New Jersey man. That’s not surprising whatsoever.” In the suite, Brandon asks Angelina why she chose to c***blo** him and not Derynn, who’s been spending time with her man, Ricky. However, Derynn wants NO part in the drama! “I’m not getting involved in this,” she says. “I have Ricky here. I don’t give a f*** about you two.”

Angelina and Brandon continue to exchange sarcastic remarks, and Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D don’t seem to mind the drama. In fact, in a confessional, they’re joined by Angelina as they joke about the situation. “They’re feeling the wrath of Angeliner!” Pauly says.

Meanwhile, Derynn and Ricky waste no time getting to the bedroom and hooking up amidst Angelina and Brandon’s fight. The other girls also manage to stay out of the feud by manifesting all their good vibes into hoping that things go well for Derynn and Ricky behind closed doors! We’ll have to see how this all plays out for everyone on the next episode of Double Shot At Love, which airs on Sept. 10 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.