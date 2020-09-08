Vinny Guadagnino Goes Shirtless & Pokes Fun At Snooki On Labor Day Weekend: ‘Where’s The Beach?’

Vinny Guadagnino’s latest shirtless photo includes the ultimate ‘Jersey Shore’ reference about his former costar Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi!

Party’s here! Vinny Guadagnino‘s latest Instagram post has Jersey Shore fans feeling nostalgic, to say the least. The reality star shared a shirtless snap on the beach on September 6, and it was his caption that had fans cracking up in the comments. “Where’s the beach?” he wrote alongside a sultry photo of himself, standing in the sand. — A nod to one of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s funniest moments on MTV’s Jersey Shore.

The question became famous in July of 2010, when Snooki was infamously arrested on the show for disorderly conduct after stumbling on the beach while intoxicated. At the time of her arrest in Seaside Heights, N.J. — where Jersey Shore filmed most of its seasons — Snooki yelled, “Where’s the beach?”…. despite being right next to beach. Seaside Heights Police Department confirmed the July 30, 2010 arrest to HollywoodLife at the time. Snooki’s manager also confirmed the arrest. The disorderly conduct charges were later dropped.

Snooki, who announced her exit from Jersey Shore in December 2019, has yet to comment on Vinny’s post. However, some of his other MTV costars did. Vinny’s BFF, DJ Pauly D (née Paul D. DelVecchio Jr.) joked, “All that sun and still no tan smh ur skin just rejects the sun.” Fellow Jersey Shore star, Jenni “JWoww” Farley added, “lol.” Even reality star Francesca Farago (of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle) got in on the comment spree, writing, “I think I found it.”

In a recent YouTube video, posted on August 12, Snooki discussed the arrest — which she called a “very iconic moment in reality show history” — while reminiscing about her favorite Jersey Shore moments. “So basically it was a spiral day,” Nicole said about what she remembered from the arrest. “This was before we called our days spirals — like the spiral squad. I’m going to keep the party going because I’m gonna pass. I blacked out at some point,” she said, recalling, “All of a sudden, I’m waking up in a jail cell. I’m on a concrete floor, and there is dirt everywhere. I was looking for the cameras, looking for the producers.”

Nicole continued, “When I woke up, the cops were very nice. They took me out of the cell, and they gave me water and donuts. I said, ‘What happened?’”

“‘You tried to hit an officer, so we had to arrest you,’” she remembered what the cops told her.