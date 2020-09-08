See Pic
Hollywood Life

Vinny Guadagnino Goes Shirtless & Pokes Fun At Snooki On Labor Day Weekend: ‘Where’s The Beach?’

Vinny Guadagnino at Chippendales in Vegas
KWKC/MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Wells Adams jogs shirtless and without a protective face mask in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have had to postpone their engagement due to the constant coronavirus lockdown orders set forth by Governor Newsom and Mayor Eric Garretti. Garrett and Newsom recently ordered all bars, churches and other indoor business and office to close down again as well as public mask order. 14 Jul 2020 Pictured: Wells Adams jogging shirtless. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688684_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger takes a dip in the ocean in Laguna Beach while hanging out with friends. 29 Aug 2020 Pictured: Patrick Schwarzenegger takes a dip in the ocean in Laguna Beach while hanging out with friends. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697233_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger takes a dip in the ocean in Laguna Beach while hanging out with friends. 29 Aug 2020 Pictured: Patrick Schwarzenegger takes a dip in the ocean in Laguna Beach while hanging out with friends. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697233_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A strong shirtless Brody Jenner flaunts his toned abs while carrying his board down the beach in Malibu. Brody worked up a sweat after a half hour riding session surfing the waves. Pictured: Brody Jenner BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ability Films / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Editor

Vinny Guadagnino’s latest shirtless photo includes the ultimate ‘Jersey Shore’ reference about his former costar Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi!

Party’s here! Vinny Guadagnino‘s latest Instagram post has Jersey Shore fans feeling nostalgic, to say the least. The reality star shared a shirtless snap on the beach on September 6, and it was his caption that had fans cracking up in the comments. “Where’s the beach?” he wrote alongside a sultry photo of himself, standing in the sand. — A nod to one of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s funniest moments on MTV’s Jersey Shore.

The question became famous in July of 2010, when Snooki was infamously arrested on the show for disorderly conduct after stumbling on the beach while intoxicated. At the time of her arrest in Seaside Heights, N.J. — where Jersey Shore filmed most of its seasons — Snooki yelled, “Where’s the beach?”…. despite being right next to beach. Seaside Heights Police Department confirmed the July 30, 2010 arrest to HollywoodLife at the time. Snooki’s manager also confirmed the arrest. The disorderly conduct charges were later dropped.

Snooki, who announced her exit from Jersey Shore in December 2019, has yet to comment on Vinny’s post. However, some of his other MTV costars did. Vinny’s BFF, DJ Pauly D (née Paul D. DelVecchio Jr.) joked, “All that sun and still no tan smh ur skin just rejects the sun.” Fellow Jersey Shore star, Jenni “JWoww” Farley added, “lol.” Even reality star Francesca Farago (of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle) got in on the comment spree, writing, “I think I found it.”

Vinny Guadagnino at Chippendales in Vegas
Vinny Guadagnino goes shirtless on the red carpet for a Chippendales event in Vegas. (Photo credit: KWKC/MEGA)

In a recent YouTube video, posted on August 12, Snooki discussed the arrest — which she called a “very iconic moment in reality show history” — while reminiscing about her favorite Jersey Shore moments. “So basically it was a spiral day,” Nicole said about what she remembered from the arrest. “This was before we called our days spirals — like the spiral squad. I’m going to keep the party going because I’m gonna pass. I blacked out at some point,” she said, recalling, “All of a sudden, I’m waking up in a jail cell. I’m on a concrete floor, and there is dirt everywhere. I was looking for the cameras, looking for the producers.”

Nicole continued, “When I woke up, the cops were very nice. They took me out of the cell, and they gave me water and donuts. I said, ‘What happened?’”

“‘You tried to hit an officer, so we had to arrest you,’” she remembered what the cops told her. 

Despite the very public incident, Nicole said she doesn’t regret it“You know what? — I don’t regret it,” she said, adding, “I’m really glad I made that moment for all of you.”