‘Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Gets Dragged For His ‘Gross’ Tweet About Angelina Pivarnick

Fans are not happy with the crude way Vinny Guadagnino dissed Angelina Pivarnick on Twitter, after he used cruel wording that even his ride-or-die’s deemed ‘gross.’

Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick have a history, and they still seem to have some lingering mixed feelings about each other, even though she’s been a married woman for 10 months now. The Jersey Shore: Family Reunion stars’ latest Twitter dust up came on Sept. 3, when Angelina seemed to congratulate Vinny for being more mature in MTV’s season two of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. But his response was COLD!

Yea not u bitch https://t.co/2VKKVbMeow — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 4, 2020

Ohh wow @VINNYGUADAGNINO your finally trying to be serious with someone !! Finally. #doubleshotatlove — Angelina Marie Larangeira (@angelinamtvjs) September 4, 2020

Angelina appeared on the show’s 13th episode of the season that same evening, so at first fans weren’t sure if this was a prank, a joke between the two or what. But Vinny’s reaction to Angelina telling him via Twitter, “Ohh wow @VINNYGUADAGNINO your finally trying to be serious with someone !! Finally. #doubleshotatlove,” got a really harsh response from the Keto Guido cookbook author.

The 32-year-old responded back, “Yea not u bitch,” above her tweet to him. This is the same guy who said on her wedding day, “looking at Angelina and that could have been me,” which seemed so sweet. Until he tweeted after the episode aired, “they didn’t show the second part of me vomiting after thinking about it.” Thus, fans weren’t sure about the back and forth between the two. But one thing they did seem to be in agreement on was that the wording of Vinny’s response to Angelina was totally uncalled for.

Fan @ThickStud8269 reacted, “HE JUST CALLED THE B WORD…. HE IS SOOOOOOO RUDE AND DISRESPECTFUL…..HE WILL NEVER FIND A REAL RELATIONSHIP…..” while @cooler_ranch responded, “@VINNYGUADAGNINO The way you speak to women is not very nice.” User @Brunettecutie1 told the MTV star, “@VINNYGUADAGNINO I’m a fan of you but I’m not a fan of you calling a woman that word…Very disrespectful even if joking.”

One fan leveled with Vinny in a very calm and thoughtful manner, with @smariejune tweeting back

“@VINNYGUADAGNINO Vinny, I like your programs. But honestly speaking to women that way That’s Not cool. Even if you are teasing. It’s NOT Ok. You have a good mother. So It’s hard for us women to see you talk so disrespectful! Angelina’s husband should put you in your place. Enough!”

Angelina’s husband Chris Larangeira actually did put Vinny “in his place” in Feb. 2020, albeit in a joking way after the OG Jersey Shore star left a thirsty comment next to one of his wife’s Instagram photos. She shared this snapshot on Feb. 16 looking gorgeous in a red outfit with the caption, “Dreaming of how things will be soon.” Vinny then wrote in the comments, “Damn… I really f*cked up.” Fans and Chris took that to mean Vinny thought Angelina was a catch and was sorry he let her get away. Chris let him know, responding, “Dam(sic) bro, I know we Eskibros and all. But you’re becoming a stage 5 clinger.”

Angelina told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview at our NYC office in late Feb. 2020, “Chris does actually like Vinny,” adding that if Vinny ever did cross the line, her husband “would step in.” So far, that hasn’t been the case. But Angelina said that it was “all good” with her, Vinny and Chris. “We’re good. I saw him two days ago. We’re good. We just have that relationship where we’ll always joke around with each other. We’ll always agree to disagree.”