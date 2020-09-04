Hot mama! Iggy Azalea is back in full tushie twerking form after giving birth to her son Onyx. She made the sexy moves while wearing a skin-tight snakeskin dress in a fun TikTok video.

Iggy Azalea showed off how she can be both sultry and humorous in a sexy new TikTok video on Sept. 4. The new mom played up her being a totally hot glamor girl while mouthing along to the lyrics of Rocky Paterra‘s 2019 whimsical single “I’m an Accountant.” She showed off her famous booty by twerking along to the song, with her body in such incredible shape. Iggy had the most impressive snap-back after secretly giving birth to son Onyx in spring 2020.

Iggy is first seen from the side, wearing a white hoodie that covers her shoulders, head and long blonde hair. Above her on the screen it reads, “When the old man next to me on the plane asks what I do…” and she mouths “I have a full time job. As an accountant.” The rapper then turns to face the camera and tightens up her hoodie, while showing off a super glam face of flawless makeup.

She’s then seen being primped while wearing nothing but a white towel wrapped around her chest, and another one atop her head with her blonde locks wrapped up in it. Someone off screen uses a makeup brush to powder her shoulder, as Iggy keeps a straight and cool face while mouthing along to the song.

Next she turns into a glamorous goddess, wearing a strapless snakeskin mini-dress that hugs her famous hourglass curves. She even has long opera gloves to match. First she poses against a wall, with her long blonde tresses cascading down her back. Then as the lyric, “Nobody asks you questions when you say you’re an accountant,” comes up, tiger-print gloves are seen doing a laptop Google search displaying her impressive record sales of 48 million worldwide.

Iggy then takes the action outside into the dark of night. She lifts and lowers a pair of round gold rimmed sunglasses from yer eyes while mouthing. “What do you do? I’m an accountant.” Then the mom of one is back inside again, posing in a series of sexy yet dramatic positions in front of a piece of modern art. It appears to be from inside her home, as she’s posed in front of the work for other Instagram photos.

The “Kream” rapper then ends the video with her incredible twerking skills. She’s seen booty-first, crouched against a staircase while moving her rear up and down with such ease. The snakeskin dress manages to still cover up her behind and saved her from any wardrobe malfunction.

Iggy has admitted in the past that twerking is actually an incredible way to lose weight. When she was prepping for her 2017 “Mo Bounce” music video — which was all about booty shaking — she lost 15 pounds while rehearsing. She told Australian radio hosts Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa that “I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song.”

She also got pointers from a twerking expert. “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me,” Iggy revealed in the interview. She was surprised by how much work it took to become a master at it. “I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff,” she explained. “My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do.” Three years later, Iggy’s still go those mad twerking skills down to perfection.