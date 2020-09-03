‘RHONY’ Finale: Dorinda Medley Blasts Tinsley Mortimer & Claims She Almost ‘Ruined’ The Show

‘RHONY’ ended Season 12 on a dramatic note on Sept. 3, when Dorinda Medley called Tinsley Mortimer a ‘bitch’ for leaving the show, while also claiming she ‘breached her contract’.

Drag queen bingo is supposed to be fun, but for The Real Housewives of New York City it became a night of chaos, as Dorinda Medley flew off the deep end after Leah McSweeney mentioned Tinsley Mortimer‘s name.

The drama started after Leah acknowledged that she never would have met the ladies if it weren’t for Tinsley, who introduced them to each other, but as soon as Dorinda heard Tinsley’s name, she bugged out. “No! I’m not doing that s***. Sorry. F*** you!” Dorinda yelled before storming off, away from the group.

“Are you f***ing kidding me?” Leah yelled back, demanding to know why Dorinda had bugged out so easily. “Sorry, I’m not a part of that,” Dorinda said. “Seriously, I will not give Tinsley that. F*** you. I won’t.”

“That’s bulls***,” Leah said, but Dorinda continued, “Tinsley did s***. Tinsley almost ruined our show.”

Ramona Singer told Leah that Dorinda “had too much to drink”, and that might be why she was lashing out, but Leah still thought Dorinda was being dramatic.

“You’re going to give a toast to Tinsley Mortimer, who left the show and breached her contract and left [you] with nothing?” Dorinda asked. And Sonja Morgan was the only one who appeared to agree with Dorinda. She added, “If you’re not here, you don’t get kudos.”

“You don’t mention her name!” Dorinda told Leah, but Leah said she’d say whatever she wants and no one will ever stop her from doing that.

Still, Dorinda kept going. While accidentally spitting on her co-stars, she yelled, “Tinsley left the show, and she breached the contract. I will not end this season with Tinsley. F*** that s***.”

“She’s like obsessed with Tinsley,” Leah said, as Dorinda walked off and said, “She can go f*** herself.”

Wow. We can’t wait to see what Tinsley has to say about this during the reunion. As fans should recall, Tinsley quit the show halfway through Season 12 after she decided to move to Chicago and further pursue her romance with her now-fiance, Scott Kluth. Her final episode aired on June 11.

Want more drama? The Real Housewives of New York City reunion premieres next Thursday, Sept. 10, at 9pm on Bravo.