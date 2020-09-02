Watch
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 9 Months, Smiles After Getting Kisses From Mom Ammika Harris In Cute New Video

Chris Brown Ammika Harris
Best Image / BACKGRID
Chris Brown Hot 97 Summer Jam at METLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA - 11 Jun 2017
American hip-hop / r&b / pop singer Chris Brown was pictured shirtless while on break from filming a music video with DJ Khaled, August Alsina, Fetty Wap, and other artists, models, and friends. His regained fit body can be seen as he shed the extra weight that he put on a while back. His hand was also resting inside the crotch area of his shorts. Pictured: Chris Brown Ref: SPL1115927 020915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown shirtless showing off more new chest Ink and wearing with just an open jacket seen leaving 'Argyle' Night Club in Hollywood, CAPictured: Chris BrownRef: SPL1079459 150715 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** South Africa, SOUTH AFRICA - Chris Brown performs live at Cavalli Club, Restaurant and Lounge and has a good time with girls while Rihanna is lonely in Barbados. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2012 BYLINE MUST READ: Ramey Photos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Ammika Harris once again made hearts melt after the proud mama posted the cutest video with her son Aeko Brown!

This can’t get any sweeter! Ammika Harris, 27, nearly broke the internet when she cozied up with her & Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, 9 mos, on Wednesday, September 2. The gorgeous model shared two separate Instagram stories of her beginning her morning with Aeko where he looked absolutely adorable in his grey onesie with a polar bear in the middle. The youngster playfully looked around for a second before his doting mother caught his attention and gave him a big kiss on his chin. He was clearly very happy about their precious moment as it cause him to smile from ear to ear.

Chris shared a wonderful memory of his baby boy late last month that is something millions of parents rejoice in. The “Run It” singer posted a photo of Aeko standing on his own at such a young age on August 23 where he struck a cute pose for the camera with a binky in his mouth. All he wrote as the caption to the snap was a heart emoji which was enough to convey the emotion he must have been feeling about his son’s big step in life.

There have been many other moments of Aeko that Chris and Ammika have uploaded to their wildly popular social media accounts. Ammika showed off his “favorite face expression” in early August which consisted of him looking into the camera with a slightly serious look that was too cute to witness.

We can’t forget about Chris’ daughter Royalty! The 6-year-old (who he shares with ex Nia Guzman) has been lighting up Instagram herself with her bubbly personality, humor and amazing fashion ensembles that puts her as one of the most stylish celebrity kids out there at the moment.

He called her his “beautiful twin” in a set of pics posted on August 8 where Royalty was in the middle of getting her hair done. She dressed in the sweetest of ways for it in a floral dress with a bunch of colorful accessories adorning both her arms.