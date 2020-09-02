‘AGT’ Recap: The Judges Make The Final Call On The Last Act Going Into The Semifinals

The last ‘AGT’ quarterfinals featured the reveal of the 5 acts going to the semifinals. Once again, the judges had to make a tough call, which led to a heartbreaking elimination in the closing moments of the show.

This is the last round of the season 15 quarterfinals before the semifinals begin next week. Only 5 acts are moving on. Host Terry Crews starts off the Sept. 2 episode of America’s Got Talent by revealing the acts that are up for the Dunkin’ Save. The Bello Sisters, Celina, and Resound are the three acts Terry calls out.

Kenadi Dodds and Noah Epps face off first. The first act going into the semifinals is Kenadi! She bursts into tears when Terry calls her name. “I can’t believe this!” she cries. Heidi Klum reiterates just how special Kenadi is and why it was a great idea for her to sing an original song.

The next acts called up are Alex Hooper, Lightwave Theater Company, and Broken Roots. And it’s Broken Roots who are headed to the semifinals. They can’t even believe it! The men tear up on stage. They’ve come so far after being eliminated!

Now it’s down to Brandon Leake, C.A. Wildcats, and Divas and Drummers of Compton. America votes Brandon Leake into the semifinals! Brandon thanks America for their votes and teases that what he has “next will be far better.” Howie Mandel raves over his Golden Buzzer act and says that Brandon is needed on AGT.

AGT fan fave Duo Transcend performs with country music artist Cam. Sofia Vergara also shows off her ventriloquism skills with AGT alum Darci Lynne. Sofia’s ventriloquist puppet is named Mr. Grumpy.

The results of the Dunkin’ Save are in. Between The Bello Sisters, Celina, and Resound, the Dunkin’ Save goes to Celina! Now it’s down to The Bello Sisters and Resound. The judges have to make the call on this one. Sofia chooses The Bello Sisters. Heidi goes with Resound. It’s down to Howie once again. He chooses The Bello Sisters to go to the semifinals!