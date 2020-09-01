Teresa Giudice, 48, & Lookalike Daughter Gia, 19, Shake Off ‘Summer Blues’ With Hot New Bikini Pics

Teresa Giudice and her daughters have been such total summer bikini queens. Her eldest Gia, 19, showed off her stunning figure while posing next to her gorgeous ‘RHONJ’ star mom.

The unofficial end of summer is coming with Labor Day weekend, but don’t tell that to Teresa Giudice and her daughters. They’ve spent most of the summer on the beaches of New Jersey, and have been killing it on Instagram with bikini photos. Tre’s eldest daughter Gia, 19, enjoyed the sun’s rays with her mom on a dock in Lavallette Beach, NJ on Aug. 31. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her daughter each shared the same photo of Gia in a string bikini, posing next to Teresa in a short, white coverup to their IG accounts, but with differing caption. Teresa is still so youthful looking that she and Gia could be mistaken for sisters.

In Teresa’s photo, it showed a full body shot of mother and daughter. Gia rocked a light blue and brown snakeskin print bikini and went barefoot for the picture. Her sun-kissed blonde locks looked perfect against her bronze tan. T added a little more glam to her look, wearing large gold hoop earrings, dark aviator shades, a number of pricey bracelets, a stylish scarf around the top of her brunette locks and platform open-toe sandals with white pearl-like beads on them

Teresa captioned her mother-daughter photo, “Forever my baby girl @_giagiudice,” along with a red heart emoji. Sister in law Melissa Gorga, 41, left pink heart emojis in the comments of the picture. Gia posted the same snapshot to her Instagram, but she cropped the shot to show them in a more close-up frame. Gia captioned the photo, “Summer Blues,” along with blue heart emojis. Her dad Joe Giudice, 48, wrote a sweet, “Love you” in the comments.

Gia continues to look extra confident ever since she got rhinoplasty work done earlier this summer. She shared the news in a July 19 Instagram post, telling fans, “Yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen. thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it.” She added that, “I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!” In her bikini photos ever since the surgery, Gia’s face has positively glowed with happiness.

While Teresa let Gia have the bikini spotlight in their mother-daughter photo, the Bravo star showed off her flawless bikini body in a snapshot with pals taken just north up the coast in Mantoloking, New Jersey, which she shared via IG on Sept. 1. Tre wore a skimpy bright yellow string two piece, and her body looked to die for. She may not be focusing on bodybuilding anymore, but her figure is still rock-solid and completely toned. T took a page out of Gia’s caption, writing “Summer blues with these babes,” next to a photo with three bikini-clad pals. She even added a bottle of champagne emoji to show that even more good times were on the way. With a sweet beach house and a long holiday weekend coming up, there will likely be plenty of champagne flowing!