Rachel Lindsay Reveals Becca Kufrin Has Been ‘Extremely Private’ About Split From Garrett Yrigoyen: ‘Even With Me’
Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin confirmed the news that she and her fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen split after two years. Her podcast cohost Rachel Lindsay reacted to the news on the HL Podcast!
After much fan speculation, Becca Kufrin, 30, confirmed her split from Garrett Yrigoyen, 31, after two years of dating following their stint on The Bachelorette. She revealed the news on the podcast she cohosts with Rachel Lindsay, Bachelor Happy Hour, but she recorded the news alone, saying that she “didn’t think it was fitting to bring anyone else into this conversation when my relationship was only made up of two people: myself and Garrett.”
Rachel, who just celebrated her one year wedding anniversary with her final rose pick, Bryan Abasolo, spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE podcast interview just days before Becca’s announcement. She revealed that Becca hadn’t spoken to her about the alleged split and was respectful of her cohost’s space and privacy. “What I do appreciate about Becca is that a lot of times you feel the pressure to respond to rumors or allegations and whatever is going on. She’s been extremely private, even with me, about the details of whatever is going on,” Rachel said.
“There’s a lot of speculation surrounding Garrett and Becca and and neither one of them have confirmed or denied anything, what people have just noticed is that they’re not together,” she continued. “So, I do appreciate the fact that Becca is like, ‘Whenever I speak on it, whatever the case is, I’m going to do it on my own time and not because I’m pressured to by everybody else who just wants to know the gossip.'”
In the end, Rachel did reveal that Becca appears to be “doing fine” and is enjoying her new pad in LA. “For me, I want to honor her, and if she doesn’t want to talk about it right now, I won’t go into detail about it either,” she said.
Early Tuesday morning on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Becca broke the news herself to fans. “I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she said. “Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”
Speculation about a potential split arose in June, when Garrett voiced his support of law enforcement in the wake of national protests against systemic racism and police brutality — an opinion that differed greatly from a majority of Bachelor Nation and specifically, Rachel Lindsay, the franchise’s first Black female lead. At that time, Becca showed support for her now ex-fiancé in a conversation with Rachel on the podcast, saying, “Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” adding, “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with” his social media post.
This entire week has been the most difficult, & quite frankly I’m anxious for the assortment of responses that will be sent about today’s BHH podcast. Ultimately I have to look beyond myself & my feelings because what we cover in it is so much bigger & important than me. So with that preface, I’m going to take a moment to give some thoughts (unfortunately I can’t say them all in 1 post, but I hope my future actions speak louder than any words I can say). Throughout the episode, Rachel & I talk about what has been taking place across our country, the Black Lives Matter Movement, underlying issues of white privilege, diversity & changes that can take place within systems like the Bachelor Franchise. This conversation was the hardest, most uncomfortable, but important ones that we’ve had. I value my friendship with Rachel. I also value my partnership with Garrett. So this is really effing hard. As it should be. I will be the first to admit that listening to this back, I came up short. Very short. I listen to this & wish I had said more, wish I could have expressed myself better, wish I could have given so much more than I did. I think to myself “I didn’t ask the right questions,” “I threw out the incorrect phrases,” “I didn’t defend my fiancé,” “why couldn’t I back up my thought process better?” The list goes on & on. So where do I go from here? I can’t re-record this episode. I can’t go back & change my words (or lack there of). I can only try to move forward with what I believe is right, how to accept, be patient, & show care to others – especially for those who are hurting most right now. It that starts with a heart change (as Rachel so eloquently put it at the end – so I hope you’ve all listened through.) As an individual, I have the ability to use my voice, to use my platform, to have uncomfortable conversations during time-changing moments like this because it matters. It’s important. Each day brings on a brand new challenge, conversation, & new lesson. I welcome them & I hope you do too. If I’ve learned anything throughout these past 2 years, it’s that we have the beautiful capability to be better than the day before, so that’s what I’m trying my damndest at
Since their split, Becca told listeners that both she and Garrett “need some time to heal.” “2020 has been a hell of a year, but I’m not the only one who’s had to deal with this,” she said. “I’m not the only one who will have to deal with this. It’s important now more than ever to lean on each other and just to give out kindness and grace to others out there, because we could all use it with everything going on.”
