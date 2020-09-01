Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich May Be Getting Back Together: How Her Brother Derek ‘Played A Part’
Julianne Hough and ex Brooks Laich have been ‘realizing that being together is the right thing for both of them’ and Julianne’s brother Derek ‘would love to see them work out’.
Julianne Hough, 32, and Brooks Laich, 37, confirmed their separation after three years of marriage in May, but it turns out they may find their way back to each other soon, and Julianne’s brother Derek Hough, 35, is helping to make it happen. “Derek has somewhat played a part in keeping the communication lines open between Brooks and Jules,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Derek still loves Brooks like a brother and they’ve continued hanging out despite the separation between his sister and Brooks.”
“Derek is such a genuine guy with a heart of gold and he would love to see them work it out,” the source continued. “But he also wants them to find their path to happiness, despite who they ultimately end up with. He’s not getting involved and letting them work it out between themselves, but he’s definitely keeping a link connected between them and Julianne obviously trusts Derek’s opinion very much.”
Another source EXCLUSIVELY told us that both Julianne and Brooks “have both been doing a lot of work on themselves and that can be good for relationships, but it can also be hard because it can lead to more solo journeys. That is what happened. They both felt the need to go in different directions but there was no trust broken or hard feelings.”
“It was the most friendly break-up you can imagine, to the point that they were still in touch nearly every day even after the split,” the source added. “So, it they do get back together, it won’t really be a huge shock to anyone. Right now they are still figuring it out, but it’s certainly looking hopeful.”
“Julianne and Brooks are both genuinely nice people and their celebrity got into the way of their relationship,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “As much as they wanted each other they also wanted other things but, as the months have gone by, they have been more and more realizing that maybe being together is the right thing for both of them. It is a work in progress that Brooks is looking to make happen.”
The source also admitted that the chemistry between them hasn’t faltered. “There [are] certainly sparks still there but relationships are tough and they are so independent but also so right for each other.” the insider explained. “They are working on it and seeing where they can get to continue to pursue it. Definitely a day by day situation for them both.”
Speculation that there was trouble within Julianne and Brooks’ marriage first started when she was spotted hanging out with her friend Ben Barnes in Los Angeles while isolating from Brooks, who was in Idaho, in April. Although they announced their separation the following month, they proved things were still good between them when Julianne flirted via comment on one of Brooks’ Instagram photos in July. The hunky former professional hockey player showed off a photo of him wearing nothing but an apron while standing in a lake and flipping a pancake with a pan and his ex lady love couldn’t help but respond with, “That booty though” along with a laughing emoji.