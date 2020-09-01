Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich May Be Getting Back Together: How Her Brother Derek ‘Played A Part’

Julianne Hough and ex Brooks Laich have been ‘realizing that being together is the right thing for both of them’ and Julianne’s brother Derek ‘would love to see them work out’.

Julianne Hough, 32, and Brooks Laich, 37, confirmed their separation after three years of marriage in May, but it turns out they may find their way back to each other soon, and Julianne’s brother Derek Hough, 35, is helping to make it happen. “Derek has somewhat played a part in keeping the communication lines open between Brooks and Jules,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Derek still loves Brooks like a brother and they’ve continued hanging out despite the separation between his sister and Brooks.”

“Derek is such a genuine guy with a heart of gold and he would love to see them work it out,” the source continued. “But he also wants them to find their path to happiness, despite who they ultimately end up with. He’s not getting involved and letting them work it out between themselves, but he’s definitely keeping a link connected between them and Julianne obviously trusts Derek’s opinion very much.”

Another source EXCLUSIVELY told us that both Julianne and Brooks “have both been doing a lot of work on themselves and that can be good for relationships, but it can also be hard because it can lead to more solo journeys. That is what happened. They both felt the need to go in different directions but there was no trust broken or hard feelings.”

“It was the most friendly break-up you can imagine, to the point that they were still in touch nearly every day even after the split,” the source added. “So, it they do get back together, it won’t really be a huge shock to anyone. Right now they are still figuring it out, but it’s certainly looking hopeful.”