With a gorgeous husband and adorable daughter, Cassie is living her best life — and she celebrated it with a touching tribute on Instagram!

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Aug. 28, and they celebrated with some quality family time. On Sept. 1, Cassie took to Instagram to share photos of their low-key weekend together, which included the sweetest pic of herself cradling the pair’s daughter, Frankie, 9 months, while wearing a bikini. She also wrote a lengthy tribute to Alex and Frankie to go with the family pics.

“I can’t explain the amount of unconditional love and adoration that I have for my family,” she wrote. “I wake up everyday so thankful and happy to have my own. I will never take it for granted and will always feel honored to be able to experience this kind of love .Slowing down and simply enjoying each other has been a motto for us. We don’t need a lot, everything we need is right here.”

Cassie added that she, Alex and Frankie took a road trip for the one-year anniversary vacation, and gushed that she “enjoyed every moment of it.” She also vowed that there will be “more adventures to come” after the successful weekend away. In addition to her pic with Frankie, Cassie also posted photos of Alex cradling the little one, as well as pics of herself and Alex on a hike.

Cassie and Alex’s relationship has been somewhat of a whirlwind. She previously dated Diddy on and off from 2007 until 2018, but when they broke up for good, she began dating Alex at the end of 2018. They confirmed that they were expecting a child together in June 2019. Alex popped the question in August, and they were married just weeks later. However, it wasn’t until the end of September that news about Cassie and Alex’s super secret Malibu wedding went public.

Now, the two are one year into their marriage, and it appears that they could not be happier! In the months since Frankie’s birth, Alex has been a source of encouragement and support for Cassie, and he gushed over how proud he was of her in an Instagram post in August. “She worked hard, was patient and stayed consistent,” he wrote, regarding Cassie’s post-baby body. “Postpartum is very difficult with time, energy, hormone levels etc….but super proud of how Cassie handled adversity and worked towards a goal and achieved it.”