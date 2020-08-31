Michael B. Jordan Mourns ‘Big Brother’ Chadwick Boseman With Moving Tribute: ‘I Wish We Had More Time’

Michael B. Jordan shared an incredibly moving message about his late friend and ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman. He kept repeating, ‘I wish we had more time.’

Michael B. Jordan was so close to Chadwick Boseman, so he took his time in thinking about what he wanted to publicly say about his beloved late friend, who passed away on Aug. 28 after a secret four year battle with colon cancer. The 33-year-old had known the Marshall star since he was in his teens in New York City, and called Chadwick a “big brother,” as they grew especially tight after starring in 2018’s Black Panther together. “I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time,” Michael began in the caption of his Aug. 31 Instagram post, where he shared five photos of them together along with a portrait of Chadwick.

Michael didn’t indicate if he was aware of Chadwick’s cancer battle, which he valiantly fought in private since 2016. But he did say that, “One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever.” Chadwick was just 43-years-old when he passed away at home, surrounded by family, including wife Taylor Simone Ledward.

“Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time,” Michael continued.

Michael then touched on the amazing real life legends that Chadwick played onscreen, including the first Black MLB player Jackie Robinson in 2013’s 42, and the first Black Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 2017’s Marshall. “Everything you’ve given the world…the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are…will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most,” Michal wrote.

“You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time,” Michael added.

Michael then said something which many people have realized after Chadwick’s passing, and that is life is short and we need to take the time to truly appreciate those we love while they are still with us. “I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets,” Michael concluded, then added a line from Black Panther, asking “Is this your king!?’ Yes. he. is! Rest In Power Brother.”