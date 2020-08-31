Meryl Streep, 71, Looks Spectacular As A Redhead In First Cast Photo From The Set Of ‘The Prom’

Meryl Streep has blessed with another epic transformation. The Oscar winner looks fabulous with red hair in the first cast photo from Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix movie ‘The Prom.’

Meryl Streep, 71, certainly knows how to completely transform for a role! The legendary actress looks nearly unrecognizable with red hair in a new photo Ryan Murphy posted of The Prom cast on Aug. 31. Meryl’s rocking a short red wig with bangs in the front. She pairs her red hair with a bold red lip. She sat next to Ryan and co-star James Corden while wrapped in a red shawl.

“Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix’s THE PROM,” Ryan wrote on Instagram. “A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now. Christmas is right around the corner…”

Meryl stars in the Netflix film as Dee Dee Allen. Her co-stars include James as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Keegan-Michael Key as Tom Hawkins, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, and more. The movie doesn’t have a set release date yet, but Ryan teased that it would be around the holidays.

The Prom is based on the hit Broadway musical of the same name. The story follows four Broadway actors as they travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom.

Meryl is no stranger to hair makeovers. Her hair is naturally blonde, but she loves to try out new looks in order to embody her characters. She completely transformed into Miranda Priestley in The Devil Wears Prada, even dyeing her hair white for the role. To play Mary Louise Wright in Big Little Lies, Meryl wore a brown wig with bangs. With the wig and glasses, she didn’t look like herself at all! When it comes to Meryl and her roles, she always goes all-out.