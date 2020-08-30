Nene Leakes: The Real Reason She Deleted Her IG Account Amid Speculation She’s Leaving ‘RHOA’

‘RHOA’s Nene Leakes has deleted her Instagram account, however a source close to the reality star revealed whether it has anything to do with rumors about her return to the show.

Amid speculation that Nene Leakes, 52, might not return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality star deleted her Instagram account. After consistently being asked by fans if she would be back for the Bravo show’s 13th season, she axed her IG page altogether, however it may not be for the reason fans think. “Nene deleting her social has nothing to do with the Housewives and the rumors,” a source close to the reality TV icon told HollywoodLife exclusively. “She deleted it just to take a little break. She will be back again.”

The insider also told HL that Nene has other projects on the go, including her new beauty show on E! called Glamsquad Showdown with Brad Goreski, which is slated to begin filming in the Fall. “Nene’s return to RHOA is still very much up in the air for season 13,” the source told us. “She still has her offer from Bravo on the table. What it’ll come down to is working out her schedule. Her team and Bravo seem to want to make this work, but she’s got other projects she’s working on and it’s more about carving out the time with the other shows she’s got going on. Both parties are being patient which is good.”

The popular reality series began shooting back in July without their OG star, and we previously reported that Nene was holding out on signing her contract in hopes of a higher payday. “She wants to be paid what she feels she deserves and she knows her worth,” a source close to the show said. “But it’s also about receiving support to ensure it’s no longer the work environment where she feels set up and attacked just for good TV.” It seems fans will just have to wait to find out whether Nene will be back for season 13.