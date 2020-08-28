Destinie asks Shawn for more money to spend in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Love After Lockup.’ Shawn doesn’t want to disappoint her and risk losing the $50,000 he’s invested in their relationship.

Destinie is out of prison and trying to figure out her day-to-day. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 28 episode of Love After Lockup, Shawn prepares to go to work. Destinie asks if he’s leaving the car so she can go out. He wasn’t planning on it, but she wants to go “buy some things for the household” and other “nice sh*t.”

She also tells Shawn that she wants a credit card. He asks her if that’s allowed since she was just released from prison. “I think it’s been in my stipulation before no credit cards or checks, but I think I’m going to be okay,” Destinie says.

Destinie is not on parole or probation, but there are some stipulations. She “cannot be in possession of a bank account with a checking or savings.” She adds, “To take care of my drug habit I got charged with 590 counts of check fraud.”

Shawn reveals to Destinie that she can have a credit card on her phone. She asks about the limit. When he says $1,500, Destinie tells Shawn that’s not going to work. She wants $5,000 or $10,000. However, she’d settle for $3,500.

Shawn admits that his financial status is “stable,” and he’s put enough aside for his kids. “It’s been very expensive to date Destinie,” he reveals. “So far, I’ve had to pull out my 401K and my savings. When you pull out of your 401K early, they tax you like crazy, so probably like a couple more months I can afford to do it like this. But I’m afraid if I tell her, she could just ditch me and leave me and not show up to court and then I’m going to lose my $50,000 in the person that I love.”

The synopsis for the Aug. 28 episode reads: “Shawn meets Destinie’s wild side in Sin City; Quaylon faces a grilling from Shavel’s mother.​” Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.