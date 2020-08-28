LeBron James Gushes Over ‘Beautiful, Strong’ Wife Savannah On Her 34th Birthday In Lovely Tribute

Happy Birthday Savannah Brinson! The brunette beauty, who is married to NBA star LeBron James, is celebrating her 34th birthday.

LeBron James, 35, is celebrating his “beautiful” wife Savannah Brinson! The mom-of-three turned 34 on August 27, and her NBA star hubby took to Instagram to gush over her — you can see the post here. “MY BEAUTIFUL STRONG AMBITIOUS DRIVEN COMMITTED LOVING AMAZING WOMAN I CALL MY QUEEN, MY BEST FRIEND, MY LOVE, MY WIFE! I SCREAM FROM THE DAMN BUBBLE HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” he began, referencing the NBA bubble in Florida where he is currently competing in the playoffs. “PLEASE ENJOY YOUR DAY, YOUR WEEKEND, YOUR MOMENT IN TIME! I LOVE YOU!!”

In the carousel post, he shared three snaps of the brunette beauty wearing a blue pantsuit with a plunging neckline. She paired the powerful look with a tiny white handbag and pulled her hair back into a bun. The couple share kids three kidsL Bronny, 15, Bryce, 12, and Zhuri, 5, and LeBron has proved he’s such a great dad on many occasions. Most recently, Savannah shared the sweetest Father’s Day message on June 21. “Happy Father’s Day my babe!! You are immensely loved and appreciated!!”

LeBron’s birthday tribute to Savannah comes amid sporting protests following the shooting of unarmed Black man Jacob Blake by a Kenosha, WI police officer. While the league has been fully supporting NBA players’ support of the Black Lives Matter, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their game five playoff match against the Orlando Magic on Aug. 26.

Just as the Bucks were deciding not to take the court, the L.A. Lakers star tweeted, “F**K THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” in response to new footage showing police violence against unarmed Black people. He had also tweeted out his anger over Blake’s shooting on Aug. 24. he wrote, “And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This s*t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”