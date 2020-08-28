Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

Another week in quarantine has passed &we rounded up the best dressed stars of the week in including Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner!

Some of our favorite celebs were out and about this week in some seriously amazing outfits. Even though quarantine is still in full effect, it has;t stopped the stars from looking their best and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week. From sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Kendall Jenner, 24, to Bella Hadid, 23, you can see all of the stunning looks when you click through the gallery above!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney is always rocking some sort of menswear trend and making it super feminine and sexy, which is exactly what she did when she was out in LA on Aug. 24. She opted to wear a satin icy blue suit featuring an oversized blazer with the matching fitted trousers. The pants had two slits on the front revealing her sky-high nude Bottega Veneta Bv Line Sandals. The mother-of-three accessorized her look with a Dior Oblique Beauty Bag, and a tan Skims Face Mask.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she was out to eat in Beverly Hills on Aug 23 rocking a skintight outfit. The supermodel threw on a pair of high-waisted fitted black Rosetta Getty Leather Flared Pants with a one-shoulder silk I.Am.Gia Cyrene Top with a pretty pastel pattern. She topped her look off with a Prada Re-Edition 2000 Nylon Mini Bag, a Rachel Comey Dalid Chain Bracelet, and a pair of Celine Madame Boots.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin, 23, is always mixing and matching patterns and fabrics, which is what she did when she was out in LA on Aug. 26. She showed off her insanely toned abs in a tiny gray Jacquemus Valensole Bralette paired with high-waisted dark wash Alexander Wang Bite Flip Denim Shorts. On top of her outfit, she threw on a fitted gray Magda Butrym Tie Back Fine Knit Blazer and accessorized with a pair of Bottega Veneta Leather Beatle Boots, an Evolvetogether Milan Mask, a Fallon Short Herringbone Chain Necklace, a Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Top Handle Bag, and a Fallon Herringbone Medium Chain Necklace.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, 34, rocked a head-to-toe black ensemble while out in West Hollywood on Aug. 25. She threw on a pair of skin-tight shiny black leggings styled with an oversized V-neck blazer with nothing underneath. She completed her look with a black face mask, a Bottega Veneta Padded Quilted Nylon Tote Bag in Black, and a Carbon & Hyde Starstruck Necklace.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale, 31, is always rocking some sort of girly and flirty summer dress and we loved the frock she wore in LA on Aug. 24. She threw on a fitted gray and tan striped Reformation Jojoba Dress, an Adinas Jewels Xl Open Link Lock Necklace, a pink Nikxie Butterfly Mask, a pair of Db Eyewear by David Beckham Db 1002/S Sunglasses, and a Chaos Faux Alligator Charm Hand Hug Iphone Case.