‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals Why She ‘Struggled’ After Chris Lopez ‘Leaked’ Her Pregnancy News

Kailyn Lowry EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what will be her breaking point in Season 10 of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ The MTV star, who just welcomed her fourth child, revealed how this ‘heavy time’ relates to her ex, Chris Lopez.

Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 has advertised itself as the season of “breaking points.” So, Kailyn Lowry EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife what her tipping point was while filming the new season, which will premiere on Sept. 1. “When Chris [Lopez] leaked my pregnancy on Instagram,” Kailyn confessed, referring to her ex and the father of her newborn son Creed, whom she welcomed on July 30, and her other son Lux, 3.

Kailyn didn’t elaborate on how Chris allegedly “leaked” news of her fourth pregnancy. However, the MTV star did reveal why she didn’t want the world to know about baby No. 4 so soon. “I just wasn’t sure if I was even keeping the baby,” Kailyn admitted, which is why she “struggled a lot” with fans knowing about the pregnancy early. “It was a very, very heavy time for me,” she added.

This led us to wonder if Kailyn’s co-parenting struggles with Chris will be highlighted in the new season, but Kailyn wasn’t expecting cameos of her ex. “As you guys know, Chris doesn’t film, so I don’t think that anything like that is going to be on the show,” she told us. “And as of right now, Chris and I don’t have any type of communication, so probably not, but I don’t know how it was throughout the season. But I’m going to guess no.”

On Feb. 4, Kailyn confirmed in an Instagram post that she was expecting her fourth child, and was already 16 weeks pregnant at that point. However, like Kailyn said, news got around early! In Jan. 2020, fans were already suspecting that the reality television star could be pregnant, thanks to a post from Teen Mom Shade Room. The Instagram page’s administrator claimed that the pictures in the post were ultrasound photos that Kailyn had sent to Chris’s aunt, although neither Kailyn nor Chris verified that claim. The post has also been taken down.

Around the same time, another Teen Mom fan account (@teenmomfanz) alleged that Chris’s dad “confirmed” the pregnancy in an Instagram DM exchange. In a screenshot of the conversation, a person whom the account alleged was Chris’s dad wrote “Yes!!!!!!” after someone asked him, “Is kail really pregnant again.” Both of the aforementioned posts went up before Kailyn publicly revealed that she was pregnant!

Kailyn did not initially reveal the father of her fourth baby. However, just a few hours after making the pregnancy announcement in February, Chris shared a “letter to [his] unborn child” on his Instagram Story. Fans put two and two together!

You can catch the Season 10 premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Sept. 1 at 7/8 P.M. Central on MTV.