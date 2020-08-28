Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne have the sweetest weekly outings when heading to the pet store. The actress and her youngest daughter picked up plenty of supplies for the family’s furry friends.

If there’s one thing Angelina Jolie‘s fans can set their clocks by, it is that she goes to the pet store every week with her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt as her shopping companion. The 12-year-old is the total animal lover in the family and has a menagerie of pets, including dogs and a rabbit. The 45-year-old actress and her adorable mini-me put on their face protection and headed a Petco near their Los Feliz home on Aug. 28.

Angelina looked casually stunning for their shopping trip. She wore her long brunette locks pulled back in a loose bun at the back of her head. While she normally favors comfy loose dresses for running errands, the Maleficent star wore a pair of slim-cut black trousers and a classic white t-shirt on the Petco run. She added slightly clear aviator shades and donned a grey face mask as she and Vivienne left the store.

Once again Angie had on her VLOGO slides by Valentino Garavani. The $675 summer flats have been the actress’ favorite footwear ever since lockdown ended, as she’s been photographed in the stylish slides nearly ever time she has left the house since June. She just wore them two days ago on Aug. 26, when photographed picking Vivi up from a friends house.

Angelina carried their Petco haul, with a grey plastic litter box holding all of their purchases. A wicker house for a smaller animal with an open front door, and a plastic water bottle were among supplies that she and Vivienne picked out. While the youngster has brought long a rabbit as well as dogs on shopping trips to the pet store with her mom, the litter box seems to indicate that Vivi has a new cat as a pet.

The mother and daughter shared a tender moment, as Angie put her arm lovingly around Vivienne’s waist as they headed to the car. The pre-teen was seen in her usual combo of a t-shirt and shorts, along with Nike sneakers. She had her blonde locks up in a pony tail, and seemed to be whispering something to her mom through her mask.

Angie and Vivienne’s one on one quality time came a day after the Oscar winner managed to do the impossible task — take all six of her kids out for a sushi dinner at once. And in the middle of quarantine restrictions nonetheless, as all restaurant dining has to be done outdoors in L.A. County. Angie rolled up to Nobu’s Malibu location with Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Knox, 12, and Vivienne for dinner on Thursday, Aug. 27. But the following day, it was just Angie and her adorable mini-me going about their weekly pet supply run.