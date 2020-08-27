‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Preview: A Bride Is ‘Nervous’ About Trying On Gowns For Her Pals After Weight Gain

A bride is worried about trying on dresses in front of her entourage after gaining weight in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Say Yes To The Dress.’ She thinks her friends have a ‘different vision’ for her.

The Aug. 29 episode of Say Yes To The Dress features bride Michaella, who has been inspired by Kate Middleton’s lace wedding gown at her 2011 royal wedding and Meghan Markle’s sleek and simple gown from her 2019 royal wedding. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Michaella tells Randy Fenoli and her style consultant that she’s actually a little worried about trying on gowns.

“I’m nervous,” Michaella admits. “My whole entourage, my best friends and family, they’re all of these like stick figure, very slim people, and I feel like they may have a different vision of what they want me to wear because things that look great on them aren’t going to look the best on me.” Randy tells Michaella that he’s “sorry” that she feels that way. “But, you know, I think that they love you and I think they’re going to support you,” he says.

Michaella reveals that she’s gained “almost 60 pounds” in the past 3 years. “I started taking an anxiety medication, and it basically turned off my metabolism,” Michaella continues. “But on the bright side, now I don’t have anxiety, and I feel like my head is in such a clear and good space, and I’m doing better in my career and my relationship is healthier because of it, and so I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

However, when she met her friends she was a “twig.” Michaella feels like her friends “now look at me and they’re like, ‘Ugh, she’s like a little bit overweight.'” Randy reassures her that’s not the case. Michaella is beautiful just the way she is. “I’m a very confident person, and so I feel that same way, too. I look in the mirror and I love myself…” Michaella says.

Randy and the style consultant go and pull some dresses for Michaella. “I think Michaella has great curves, and she owns those curves. So I think she’s going to be fine in almost any silhouette we pull,” Randy admits. Randy pulls a dress that’s just hitting the top of Michaella’s budget. He’s a little hesitant to pull this dress because of the price, but he decides to show Michaella. “I just have a feeling about this dress. That it’s everything she’s asking for,” Randy declares. New episodes of Say Yes To The Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.