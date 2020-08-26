Kim Kardashian Copies Sister Kylie Jenner’s Signature Ponytail In Gorgeous New Selfie

Kim Kardashian shared a flattering new photo of herself posing while showing off a long and wavy ponytail that draped over her shoulders, and it was almost identical to the one Kylie Jenner often flaunts.

Kim Kardashian, 39, shared a new pic to promote her KKW Fragrance perfume on Aug. 26 and in it, she’s sporting a long and wavy ponytail that looks exactly like the one her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 23, often wears. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is wearing a short-sleeved form-fitting orange T-shirt in the pic along with dark brown bottoms and her long dark locks are tied up and the ends are draped over her shoulders. “💥No matter what look I do I top it off with spraying my fave perfume @kkwfragrance crystal gardenia kkwfragrance.com💥,” she captioned the eye-catching pic.

It didn’t take long for fans of the brunette beauty to comment on her Kylie look-alike pic and they were full of compliments. “Such a beautiful look,” one comment read. “Goddess,” another read while many more people shared heart-eyed emojis for the pic.

Although Kim didn’t mention Kylie in her post, it’s clear to see that she may have gotten some inspiration from her younger sibling when thinking about what hairstyle to show off. It’s also possible that Kylie was inspired by Kim when wearing the ponytail, but either way, there’s no doubt that the makeup mogul has turned heads with the look more than once. From various Instagram pics like the ones here, to different public outings, we’ve seen the up-do and it’s a great look!

Kylie proved that she and Kim may not be the only family members who will wear the attractive signature ponytail when she shared an adorable video of her fixing the hairstyle on her two-year-old daughter Stormi. In the Apr. 6 clip, the proud mom is playing with her tot’s little side curl while her hair is already up in the do. “hair by mommy and it’s getting sooo long,” she captioned the clip.

It’s great to see the already famous hairstyle being passed down in the Kar-Jenner fam! We can’t wait to see more pics and videos of Stormi rocking the ponytail as she gets older. There’s nothing better than three pretty girls flaunting a flattering look!