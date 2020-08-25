Selena Gomez & David Henrie Crack Up In Hilarious Bloopers From ‘This Is The Year’ Premiere Promo

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are so excited for fans to watch their new film project ‘This Is The Year.’ The pair shared a fun behind the scenes promo shoot clip where they kept botching their lines.

Selena Gomez and her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie want you to attend the virtual premiere of their new movie, and are showing off some fun bloopers from the promotional spots the pair filmed. Selena, 28, is the executive producer of This Is The Year, which David, 31, directed, co-wrote and starred in. On Aug. 22 they dropped a fun teaser promo to the movie’s IG page, and now they’re showing fans how long it took to get through it thanks to line read mishaps, bad timing and other bloopers.

Selena and David are seen with a faux green grass hedge between them as they’re counted down to throw their arms in the air and declare “We’re back!” But their timing is off and both agree the takes don’t work. They end up doing it over again several more times, botching each go at it. Selena even flubbed her line, “the first ever virtual film premiere,” messing up the last three words. But she’s so adorable, cracking up at her mistakes.

The full teaser where they nailed the lines had Selena introducing the clip by telling fans, “Hi guys, I’m reuniting with my friend and big brother David Henrie,” then it cut to the two triumphantly — and mistake-free — declaring “We’re Back.” Sel then went on to say, “David and I are so excited to announce the first virtual film premiere for out new movie This Is the Year that premieres August 28 and I know will give you all the feels. We want all of you to watch it with us.” Here’s their finished product:

David added that viewers can join in for a live Q&A with him and Selena, followed by one with the cast and a live performance by Lovely the Band, who is featured in the film. “This movie is all about change. A theme that couldn’t be more relevant in 2020,” Selena explained, and noted that just by purchasing a ticket, money will go to the Plus1 COVID-19 Relief Fund. David explained in a separate promo clip that the film is about, “A group of friends embark on the trip of a lifetime to see their favorite band play at the biggest music festival of the year.”

David and Selena played brother and sister Justin and Alex Russo on the Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007-2012. The pair has remained close in real life, with Selena attending David’s April 21, 2017 wedding to former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill. Now Sel is one of the executive producers of David’s directorial film debut, and could be more proud of his huge professional accomplishment.