Mia Regan: 5 Things To Know About The Model, 17, Who Has Stolen Romeo Beckham’s Heart

Model Mia Regan first sparked dating rumors with Romeo Beckham when the pair posted snaps from a romantic getaway to Paris. Here’s 5 things to know about her.

Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo, 17, is living up to his name, romancing model Mia Regan, 17, like a modern day (you guessed it) Romeo. The British beauty has been dating the son of football star David Beckham, 45, since May 2019 and they appear to have been smitten ever since. Most recently, the aspiring tennis pro shared a snap on Instagram holding his stunning GF in the ocean. The August 22 pic showed a shirtless Romeo holding Mia, who wore an orange bikini, around her waist. Here are 5 things to know about her.

1. Mia is a model. The 17-year-old, who hails from Bath in England, may be young but she’s already signed to a modeling agency! Mia is managed by Storm modeling, and according to her profile on their site she is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. Not only has she posed in photoshoots for brands, but she also shows off her creativity on Instagram, often posting edited collages that show off her outfits and 90s-inspired, Gen Z aesthetic.

2. She has been dating Romeo since 2019. The pair began dating in May 2019, and got serious quite quickly! They first became ‘Instagram official’ in September of that year, and Romeo posted a sweet tribute to Mia on her November 20 birthday. He shared a childhood snap of her along with a pic of themselves cuddling. “Happy b day Mooch hope you have a lovely day xxxx p.s loving the glasses,” Romeo captioned the sweet pic. Young love!

3. Mia appears to be close with Romeo’s mom. Over the course of their relationship, Mia appears to have gotten close with her BF’s famous family — especially the former Spice Girls star. She took to Instagram to support Victoria’s charitable initiative through her fashion brand, and Mia shared a selfie wearing the ‘Listen Without Prejudice’. She has also supported the fashion designer as a model for her brand! Mia appeared in her Reebok x Victoria Beckham collaborative collection, and has filmed beauty tutorials for the brand’s Instagram account. Victoria even confirmed that her son’s GF would model for her VVB collection!

4. The pair were separated during quarantine. When the global coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, the couple self-isolated with their respective parents. After spending time apart, they were reunited again in July when Mia holidayed with Romeo’s family in Italy.

5. They have taken many romantic trips together. Nothing says ‘we’re in a serious relationship’ like going on an international adventure! Mia and Romeo have done this multiple times: not only did she join his family for a luxe vacation in Puglia, but the couple appeared to have taken a trip to Paris by themselves in late 2019, and more recently had a local getaway in the seaside town of Cornwall.