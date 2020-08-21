Ross and Rachel’s love story on ‘Friends’ still inspires fans to this day. Singer-songwriter Jake Miller has penned an epic tune based on their TV romance for the ages.



Sixteen years after Rachel got off that Paris-bound plane to be with Ross for good on Friends, their 10 year on and off love story on the NBC sitcom has inspired singer-songwriter Jake Miller to write and perform an anthem about their iconic romance. Jake is a super-fan of the show, and has just dropped “Ross and Rachel,” which tells the story of them starting out as friends (although Ross had a crush on her since high school) and ending up as lovers. They’re each other’s lobsters after all!

Jake had been using some of Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel and David Scwimmer‘s Ross’ most iconic scenes to tease the song via his Instagram. “Started out as friends, only friends but I knew from that moment,” Jake crooned over the pilot episode scene where Rachel in her soaking wet bridal gown walks into Central Perk and meets Ross again for the first time in years. “I was falling fast, falling fast but you never noticed,” Jake sings over cute scenes like when Ross showed Rachel how to do laundry for the first time and was already head over heels for her.

“Thank god I waited, that I waited cause my love never faded. I just needed patience. It was always you, always you,” the song’s chorus reflects in the Instagram post, over scenes of Ross opening the door to find out Rachel didn’t leave him and New York for good (she got off the plane!), as well as various scenes of them falling into each other’s arms and kissing. While the song’s title is an ode to the characters, their story of friends turning into something more is universal in his song.

Jake has released the song via YouTube to his 680,000 subscribers, but so far it is just audio only. So the scenes involving Ross and Rachel that correlate with the lyrics are best found on his Instagram video teases. The 27-year-old was only about two-years-old when Friends made it’s NBC debut on Sept. 23, 1994. But with syndication and streaming, anyone of any age can watch Ross and Rachel’s on and off love story play out over ten seasons.

“Ross was in love with Rachel way before she even knew it, and he waited years for her to even notice. True love is worth the wait and that’s what I wrote this song about,” Jake tells PEOPLE. [It’s] about being in a relationship that progresses over time. Starting out as friends, and one day turning into a deep love.” He added that, “We wanted the song to have the same nostalgic feel as Friends. Friends has always been one of my favorite shows, and Ross and Rachel have always been my favorite TV couple.” Since Jennifer and David are both on Instagram, it will be interesting to see if either of them share Jake’s ode to their Friends characters.