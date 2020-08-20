Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston Reunite For A ‘Friend’-ly Game Of Pool & One Fails Miserably

This might be better than the actual ‘Friends’ reunion. Pals and former co-stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston got together to play pool, and one of them absolutely crushed the other’s sad skills.

Could Jennifer Aniston BE any worse at pool? The Morning Show star shared an Instagram video of she and best pal Courteney Cox two going at it in a friendly game of billiards, where Court showed she’s a total pool shark…and Jen, well she tried. Within three hours of Jennifer posted the vid on Aug. 20, it already had over 4.5 million likes. The video showed Courteney sinking every shot, while Jen whiffed on many attempts to connect the cue ball to one of her other solid balls. When she actually did, the result was the ball flying off in a direction away from her intended pocket.

The video opened with Courteney, 56, nailing shot after shot, with perfect form as she’s clearly been playing pool for a long time. For Jennifer though, it was epic frustration. The stunning 51-year-old made priceless expressions every time she had a shooting fail, which was pretty much every time she hit the cue ball. She’d collapse her head with her long blonde hair floating downwards, wave a hand in the air out of frustration or put one hand up to her forehead as if she couldn’t believe she blew another shot.

Whoever edited the video put in brilliant reactions of Courteney after all of Jen’s shooting mishaps. At first she gave a confident smirk, then she turned to looking sad at her pal’s attempts to connect with any of her balls. At one point, Jennifer brushed her famed tresses out of her face, looked into the camera and said, “I’m just…you know…it’s been a long time,” about her rusty pool skills.

The video was set to Billy Preston‘s 1974 hit, “Nothing From Nothing,” after and intro line from the musical Hamilton‘s “My Shot.” Jennifer got more animated as it went along, at one point yelling “f**k off” to the cue ball after missing a shot, and giving the middle finger salute when one of her balls knocked one of Courteney’s into a pocket.

Both women wore their glasses as the game began, but Jen midway through took hers off out of seeming frustration. Jen showed her love of little black dresses even during a private game of pool with pals. She rocked a plunging halter number with a long gold chain, gold earrings and a matching bracelet. Her face was so beautiful and makeup free, while her famed tresses were nicely blown out. Court kept things casual in a grey long-sleeved sweater and jeans.

“Friends shouldn’t let Friends play pool (especially when they suck),” Jen captioned the Instagram video. Courteney also shared it on her page, giving love to her BFF. She wrote, “I may have had a good night…but could my friend BE any cuter?” with a perfect Chandler Bing inflection in the comment. Actor pal Geoff Stults, 52, appeared to be sitting on the sofa with his stick in the background and commented, “5 days and that’s the caption you came up with?” to Court’s video. She responded with a hilarious middle finger emoji to him

Courteney had previously shared a video apparently taken at her house of her playing solo and crushing every shot. She captioned the Aug. 9 video, “Saturday night,” which would have been the evening prior. Apparently every Saturday night is pool night at Court’s as per Geoff’s comment, the game with Jen would have gone down on Aug. 15.

It’s great to see two of the beloved Friends cast members together and having a blast, as the show’s much anticipated reunion special is still on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally supposed to tape in March then air in May on HBO Max, until the coronavirus shut down nearly all productions. Now-former WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt said in May that he was hoping for a late summer taping “if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production,” he told our sister site Variety. “

We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms,” Greenblatt added at the time. Now the reunion — set to take place on the original Friends Stage 24 soundstage, on the Warner Bros. Studios Burbank lot — is on indefinite hold until it is safe to have the production done in person and with an audience.