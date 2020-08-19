Kamala Harris Becomes 1st Black & South Asian Woman To Be Nominated To A Major Party’s National Ticket

Senator Kamala Harris is one step closer to the White House. Harris accepted the historic Democratic VP nomination, and told voters that ‘we can do better’ than President Donald Trump.

Tonight, Senator Kamala Harris made history. The California Democrat just became the first woman of color, as well as the first person of South Asian descent, to be nominated for Vice President on a major US political party’s national ticket. Harris, 55, is now also the fourth woman to ever appear on a national ticket, as well. And she marked the occasion with an eloquent speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention — and a warning about what the next four years will look like if we don’t elect Joe Biden in November.

Kamala Harris became the first Black and South Asian woman nominated to a major party's presidential ticket tonight. “That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me,” she said. https://t.co/krkDPV9QLc pic.twitter.com/c1pYw1PTMU — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 20, 2020

“Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods,” the senator stated in her August 19 address, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re at an inflection point. The constant chaos leaves adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It’s a lot. And here’s the thing: We can do better and deserve so much more. We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together — Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden.”

Harris’ nomination to formally become Joe Biden’s 2020 running mate was especially sweet, considering who delivered the honor. Sister Maya Harris, niece Meena Harris, and stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, joined forces for a beautiful speech to celebrate the Democratic vice presidential nominee. “We’re so proud of you, Auntie,” Meena said in a video, joined by Maya and Ella. “You mean the world to us, Kamala. And we could not be more excited to share you with the world as the next Vice President of the United States.”

Harris, who ran a 2020 presidential campaign of her own, was announced as Biden’s running mate on TK. Biden, 77, took to Twitter to break the news, writing, “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. The following day, they appeared together in Delaware, Biden’s home state, for their first joint appearance. Harris teared up as she remembered Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, whom she knew when they were the Attorneys General of California and Delaware, respectively.

She said she immediately thought about Beau she found out she was selected as his father’s running mate. “He really was the best of us,” Harris said. “And I would ask him, ‘where’d you get that? Where’d this come from?’ He’d always talk about his dad. And I will tell you the love that they shared was incredible. It was the most beautiful display of the love between a father and a son.”

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, now’s the perfect time to make it happen. Simply fill out the form below — and remember to VOTE on November 3: