Cher Offers To Work At The Post Office Amid Fears That Donald Trump Is Sabotaging Postal Service

With fears that Donald Trump could be trying to stop mail in ballots for the 2020 presidential race by causing postal disruptions, Cher is personally volunteering to work at post offices near her home.

Cher isn’t about to let Donald Trump, 74, and Postmaster General/Republican mega-donor Louis DeJoy allegedly try to dismantle the United States Postal Service ahead of the 2020 presidential election. After hearing reports of mailboxes being removed in neighborhoods throughout swing states, sorting machines at post offices being dismantled and other alarming steps that could disrupt voting by mail, the “Believe” singer wants to help out her local Malibu post offices by volunteering. The 74-year-old national treasure even called them in person to offer her services!

On the morning of Aug. 19, Cher took to Twitter and asked if people can volunteer their services at the post office. When she got a lot of joking responses, Cher tweeted, “NO, IM NO KIDDING…COULD I VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE,” in all caps, so you know the Oscar winner was serious.

Cher then took matters into her own hands, phoning two post offices near her Malibu home to see how she could be of help. “OK, Called 2 post offices In Malibu. They were polite. I Said ‘Hi This Is Cher, & I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers.’ Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor. I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers. ‘NO,Need Fingerprints & Background Check,’” Cher tweeted, explaining how her best efforts were shot down. Even though it probably made the day for the two postal workers who happened to talk to an eager Cher on the phone.

While many fans cheered her on, tweeting that Cher should be named postmaster general for caring so much, the American Postal Workers Union which represents 220,000 postal workers replied to the entertainer and said, “Thank you for standing up for the USPS! If you’d like to DM us, we’d love to talk about how you can get more involved.” Maybe Cher can become a post office volunteer after all!

Cher has reasons to be concerned, as photos and video from across the country — but particularly in election swing states — have shown mailboxes being removed or locked, as well as the dismantling of sorting machines that are needed to handle the volume of mail-in votes expected in the Nov. 3 presidential election. With long lines expected, the threat of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, many voters are hoping to vote by mail for the safety of their health.

In a report out of Grand Rapids, MI on the same day that Cher shared her concerns about the president and his postmaster general allegedly attempting to sabotage the election, a reporter stood in front of a “graveyard of mail sorting pieces,” showing large pieces of machinery that had been yanked out with all of their electrical cords cut. The reporter then showed a giant dumpster and said that nearby employees said it had already been filled three times since last week with “parts and pieces from the mail sorting machines.” In the 2016 presidential election, only 10,000 votes separated Trump from opponent Hillary Clinton, 72, in the swing state of Michigan.

On Aug. 13, Trump told Fox Business news that he’s starving the postal service’s budget to get his way on coronavirus relief package that would put pressure on many states’ budgets. “Now, they need that money in order to make the Post Office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo. “Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it.” Trump has also said that he will not approve $25 billion in emergency USPS funding and $3.5 billion for election resources supplemental funding.