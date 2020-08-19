‘AGT’ Recap: The Judges’ Final Choice Of The Night Leads To A Heartbreaking Elimination

With a new round of performances comes a new round of results. The latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ quarterfinals results featured jaw-dropping eliminations and special performances.

Another 11 acts hit the stage during the second round of the America’s Got Talent season 15 quarterfinals. Only 5 acts move on to the semi-finals, which means 6 acts are going home. Guest judge Kenan Thompson’s adorable daughter Georgia joins the AGT crew for the Aug. 19 results show.

The three acts up for the Dunkin’ Save are Jonathan Goodwin, Alexis Brownley & The Puppy Pals, and The Spyros Bros. At the end of the night, one of these acts will be saved by America’s vote. What a tough call!

Bonavega, Voices of Our City Choir, and Kameron Ross are up for elimination. The first act of the night going into the semi-finals is Voices of Our City Choir! Unfortunately, this means Bonavega and Kameron are going home.

America’s Best Dance Crew winners JabbaWockeeZ perform from a rooftop in Las Vegas. AGT season 12 Darci Lynne Farmer returns to the stage with a brand-new performance.

The next acts up are Vincent Marcus and Bad Salsa. Bad Salsa is headed to the semi-finals! The next round comes down to Daneliya Tuleshova, The Shape, and Kelvin Dukes. Despite three solid performances, only one act is moving on. That act is… Daneliya!

Now it’s down to Jonathan, Alexis, and The Spyros Bros. The Dunkin’ Save goes to The Spyros Bros! The judges will now decide between Jonathan and Alexis. This is the last spot in this round of the quarterfinals. Kenan picks Alexis and gives her some amazing advice for the future. He thinks she could be an actress! Sofia Vergara goes with Jonathan because she thinks he’d be “amazing in a place like Vegas.”

Heidi Klum follows Sofia’s lead and picks Jonathan. Howie Mandel makes a surprising move and picks Alexis. Now it’s tied! That means it’s down to votes once again. The final act of the second results show going into the semi-finals is… Jonathan Goodwin! The season 15 quarterfinals continue next week!