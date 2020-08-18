Scott Disick Flirts With Kourtney Kardashian On IG After She Posts Sexy New Swimsuit Pic

Scott Disisk is continuing to fuel rumors that he and ex Kourtney Kardashian are heading for a reconciliation. He told her how incredible she looked after Kourt flaunted her amazing swimsuit body in an IG photo.

If a Kardashian sister’s ex wants to get attention and fans in a frenzy about a reunion, look no further than a flirty public Instagram comment to accomplish that mission. Scott Disick seems to have taken a page from Tristan Thompson‘s playbook and showed how impressed he is with Kourtney Kardashian‘s super sexy swimsuit body with a hot IG remark. The mother of his three kids shared an Aug. 17 IG photo while boating on a lake, wearing a shiny silver one piece and Scott loved it! Fans went wild, begging for the two to get back together.

Kourtney posted the photo to her Instagram account on Aug. 17, showing her aboard a motorboat while modeling a gorgeous plunging swimsuit. It showed off her incredibly flat abs and tiny waist, and the high-cut hips made her legs look so long. Kourt wrote “Lake ya,” in the caption, to which Scott commented, “What a lake er,” making a play on words for calling his ex a “looker.”

Scott’s frisky comment about how gorgeous Kourtney looked got fans so excited. He and girlfriend of three years Sofia Richie, 21, broke up in May, and ever since Skourt lovers have hoped that the two would reconcile after splitting in 2015, following a nine year relationship.

Under Scott’s comment, fans begged for a reunion with heart and prayer emojis. User @lolajean53 told him, “@letthelordbewithyou get back with your soulmate,” while @cjslovie wrote, “@letthelordbewithyou pray you two get back together.” Fan @angel_alfred pleaded, “@letthelordbewith you marry her ffs,” as @elenabrossi gushed, “omg can they just elope.”

Kourtney’s photo appears to have been taken during her recent glamping trip to southwestern Colorado. So far Scott hasn’t appeared in any snapshots that she’s shared. Kourt took a relaxing mineral hot springs soak with their ten-year-old son Mason in a Aug. 15 Instagram photo that she posted. She also went on a scenic road trip into northeastern Arizona Navajo country with the former couple’s eight-year-old daughter Penelope and Kar-Jenner family friend Harry Hudson.

Even if Scott didn’t get to go on this trip, Kourtney let him join her and their kids on a vacay to a luxury resort in SW Utah in late May. They’ve been spending quality time co-parenting their kids at Kris Jenner‘s Malibu summer beach rental mansion, where she recently referred to Scott has her “husband.” Maybe Skourt fans will get their wish that the pair will get back together for good.