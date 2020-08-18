While taking part in the ‘You Think You Can Hurt My Feelings?’ trend on TikTok, Iggy Azalea made a rare reference to her son, Onyx, who she secretly gave birth to in April.

Iggy Azalea doesn’t get offended easily — and she proved it with her latest TikTok video! The rapper filmed a video for the ‘You Think You Can Hurt My Feelings?’ trend, which challenges users to reveal a reason that they have thick skin. For Iggy, part of the reason is because of her newborn son, Onyx Carter. “You think you can hurt my feelings?” she wrote on her video. “My baby cries when I play my music.”

However, in the caption of the post, Iggy clarified that she hasn’t let her four-month-old indulge in her rap songs just yet. “Kidddddding,” she wrote. “He’s only heard The Lion King so far.” Still, Iggy’s video was clearly a direct clap back at any haters of her music, but instead of letting the critics get to her, she’s decided to take ownership of the hate.

Iggy got pregnant at the end of 2019, and despite rumors that she was expecting a child, she kept quiet about the exciting news. By mid-December, she also went on a hiatus from social media to keep herself out of the public eye. At the end of April, reports began circulating that Iggy had given birth. She did not address the speculation, but returned to Instagram with sexy new photos by mid-May.

Finally, Iggy shared her baby news with fans on June 10. In her Instagram post that confirmed the news, she explained why she kept it a secret for so long. “I have a son,” she wrote. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but want to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

In her attempt to keep Onyx out of the public eye, Iggy has yet to share a photo of the baby. The rapper was photographed out and about with Onyx on Aug. 13, but she kept him covered up inside of his stroller. Iggy also has yet to confirm the identity of her son’s father, but fans are fairly certain that it’s Playboi Carti, who she started dating in 2018.