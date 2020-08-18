Angelina Jolie Admits Daughter Zahara, 15, Is Keeping Family ‘Organized’ In Quarantine

When it comes to laying down the law during quarantine, Angelina Jolie has a bit of help. The ‘Maleficent’ star says her teenage daughter, Zahara, is helping bring some ‘structure’ to the ‘chaos.’

“You know, I’ve never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos,” Angelina Jolie said during the Aug. 17 episode of E! ‘s Daily Pop. The 45-year-old actress has been quarantining with her and Brad Pitt’s six children –Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne, and Knox, – during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the thought of a house full of so many kids might drive some parents crazy, Angie says she feels right at home. “I’ve been on high-level meetings where there’s dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it.”

However, Angie knows that her kids need stability, and she says she “tries to make schedules at home, so there’s a bit of structure.” After all, it can’t be “dogs and balls and kids” all the time. To get everything – and everyone – in line, she can always ask for help from her eldest daughter. “Zahara is better at organizing things than I am,” said Angie.

So, expect Zahara to call the shots when it comes time to watch Angie’s new movie, The One And Only Ivan, when it hits Disney+ on Aug. 21. The animated film, adapted from K.A. Applegate’s award-winning book, features the voices of Angelina, Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, and Danny DeVito. When asked what movie night is like for the Jolie-Pitt clan is like, Angie said it’s as crazy as you think. “Well, we’re all there. So, all six kids, my oldest son’s home from Korea,” she said. “Lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we’re just pajamas, robes, snacks.”

Angie previously said that her daughter Shiloh inspired her to take this role. She and Shiloh “read the book” together,” and talked about why Ivan was “so special. And I think Ivan speaks to a lot of people because there’s this idea of who Ivan is. At heart, the real Ivan was a painter. He had this artistic side, he had this other self, and I think a lot of people can also relate to that, where there’s expectations on them to be what people assume they are and they don’t often have the friends or the freedom to be able to express who they really are and be fully that person.”

Don’t expect Angie to invite Brad, 56, over to watch the movie anytime soon. She filed documents on Aug. 10 that requested that Judge John W. Ouderkirk, the judge presiding over their divorce case, be replaced. She claimed he “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent’s counsel.” He team also alleged that Brad’s lawyer “actively advocated for Judge Ouderkirk’s financial interests in moving …to have his appointment (and his ability to continue to receive fees) extended in a high-profile case.” Brad’s lawyers called it a “thinly veiled attempt” at delaying the trial. Angie’s team responded by saying this response was “an attempt to obstruct or influence Judge Ouderkirk’s answer.”