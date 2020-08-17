Barack Obama Proves He’s A Megan Thee Stallion Fan: Includes Her Hit ‘Savage’ On His Summer Playlist

Former President Barack Obama has the coolest taste in music. He just released his summer playlist, which includes Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage.’ We’ve got her stunned reaction.

Former President Barack Obama‘s 2020 summer music listening list is total fire, as well as classy, bougie, ratchet! The 59-year-old named Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” remix with Beyonce as one of his must-hear summer jams. The 25-year-old Houston rapper was completely blown away that she made it into the 44th POTUS’s ear, retweeting his playlist with and wrote “Omg” in total surprise, along with three flame emojis. Hilariously, when some fans saw Obama’s Aug. playlist tweet and Meg’s shocked reaction, there were many folks who thought that her super-raunchy hit “WAP” with Cardi B was the tune that made his list!

@makeupbyshaniah old the rapper, “@theestallion”Girl i thought Mr. Obama was listening to WAP before i read it omg…” while

@tiffany_lenice added, “@theestallion I’m glad I’m not the only one thinking #WAP was gone be on there.” Fan @VENOMJOON agreed, commenting, “@theestallion i first thought it was gonna be wap I’m like HOLD AWN,” while @StallionSideHoe raved, “Obama has TASTE” about selecting “Savage.”

President Obama might have had some help with his list from wife Michelle, 56, and their daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, as he noted in his caption, “Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer.” Obama also noted that he was “including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention Hope you enjoy it.” One of those artists performing at the Democratic National Convention — done remotely from Aug. 17-20 due to COVID-19 — is John Legend, 41, who’s “Don’t Walk Away” off of his June 2020 album Bigger Love made the cut. The soon to be father of three retweeted the list and thanked Obama for his musical support.

Obama also named Billie Eilish‘s new single “My Future” — which just dropped on July 30 — to his summer music playlist. The 18-year-old Grammy winner will be performing her song about “being hopeful” at the DNC on Wednesday, August 19. Other acts on the former president’s list who will be lending their musical talents to the DNC this week include Common, Leon Bridges, Jennifer Hudson, Maggie Rogers and Billy Porter.

The president showed his wide variety listening habits through his list, with Rihanna‘s 2016 smash “Work” featuring Drake, the late Mac Miller‘s “Blue World,” The Chicks‘ new single “Gaslighter,” Frank Ocean‘s “Cayendo,” Bob Marley and the Wailer’s classic “Could You Be Loved,”and Sheryl Crow’s 1993 good time anthem “All I Wanna Do” all making the former POTUS’ list.