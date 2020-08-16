Joe & Teresa Giudice: Why They Are ‘Really Happy’ About Gia Dating Her New BF Christian Carmichael

Joe and Teresa Giudice are watching their daughter Gia continue to grow up as she happily dates her new boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, ‘a good guy’ who ‘treats her well.’

Gia Giudice, 19, has been on vacation in Los Angeles, CA with her boyfriend Christian Carmichael this past week, proving that the young couple are enjoying their new relationship, and it turns out her parents, Joe Giudice, 48, and Teresa Giudice, 48, are “really happy” for them. “Teresa and Joe are really happy for Gia and Christian,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Joe is very protective so he has trouble with Gia dating but he knows it’s a part of life.”

“Joe has not met him, but Teresa has and really, really likes him,” the source continued. “They met at college so Joe didn’t know him beforehand. He’s a good guy for Gia and makes her happy and treats her well and that’s all she cares about.”

Gia and Christian’s L.A. vacation, which the starlet has been documenting in pics like the one above, comes at a time when she was supposed to be in Italy visiting her dad, where he’s been living since last year. “Gia’s been on vacation in California with her boyfriend just for fun,” the source explained. “She was supposed to be in Italy right now with her sisters visiting her dad but came here to California for a fun little getaway instead. She’s been staying at home in New Jersey with her mom and sisters during quarantine and that’s where she’ll return.”

Before she posted her L.A. pics, Gia showed off a stunning snapshot with Christian on July 20. In the pic, the lovebirds are posing and smiling while cuddling outside at night together, perfectly representing young love. “summer nights w u,” Gia wrote in the caption for the post.