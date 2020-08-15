Iggy Azalea Seen In 1st Photo Out With Baby Son Onyx Carter — See Pic

Iggy Azalea was spotted pushing her newborn son — who she announced on June 10 — in a pricey $2,190 Fendi stroller as she left a photoshoot!

Iggy Azalea, 30, was spotted for the the first time out with her baby son Onyx Carter! The Australian-born star was in full glam mode as she left a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 13. Iggy — née Amethyst Amelia Kelly — pushed a $2,190 Fendi logo stroller as she made her way to vehicle. The luxe pushcart features the brands iconic “FF” Zucca logo designed by Karl Lagerfeld, and has also been a go-to for cosmetics mogul mom Kylie Jenner.

Iggy stunned as she rocked a Victorian-inspired ensemble from the shoot, consisting of a baby blue bustier with lace-up details and asymmetrical pink tulle skirt that ended at her ankles. She added a printed nude hosiery and open toed sandals, also sporting a mesh beige turtleneck which sported the word “Lover” around the neck and various other graphic designs. To complete the look, she kept her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail and added a dramatic silver earring.

A staff member could be seen assisting the New Classic rapper and her son into a large black SUV, presumably to head home. In other photos, Iggy posed for a mask-wearing photographer outdoors, revealing a chain detail on her outfit and seductive lace-up back.

After weeks of speculation, Iggy confirmed that she had welcomed a son — presumably with boyfriend Playboi Carti, 23, which she has also not confirmed — on June 10. “I have a son,” she wrote via Instagram story, declining to include the baby’s date-of-birth. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world…I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words,” Iggy also wrote.

On July 14, the “Fancy” rapper revealed that she had named her son Onyx. “Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?” she said in an audio clip, where he could also he heard cooing back. So cute! The 30-year-old has bounced back into shape in no time since having her first child, posting a slew of sexy bikini photos in recent weeks! “baby weight,” she coyly captioned a photo of herself in an orange-ribbed bikini from Fashion Nova on July 26. “Baby? Wait – this a baby waist. @fashionnova,” she added.