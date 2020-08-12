‘RHOBH’ Alum Eileen Davidson Talks Denise Richards & Brandi Glanville’s ‘Ugly’ Drama

It may have been three years since she left the show, but Eileen Davidson is keeping up with the ‘RHOBH’ drama! She weighed in on Brandi and Denise’s alleged affair in an exclusive interview.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Eileen Davidson, 61, has weighed in on the Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards drama that's been at the forefront of season 10. The former soap star left the Bravo reality series in 2017 after three seasons on the show, but she's been keeping up with the ladies' drama, including Denise's alleged affair with former cast mate Brandi. "I'm trying to be very diplomatic here because I don't know what really happened, but I know that it's just super uncomfortable and really, really ugly. It's gotten so ugly," Eileen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram live on Aug. 5. "Honestly, I really like Denise. I've talked with her. I ran into her at the CBS commissary last year and she doesn't live very far from me and so I have mixed feelings about it because I like both of them so much. It is a show."

The RHOBH alum said the situation was especially difficult, because the ladies have been friends for over 20 years. “That’s the worst thing of all because they’re very close friends,” she said. “They’re much closer friends than I have been with either one of them, so that is very hard to see. And again, it’s Brandi, who I have made amends with a couple of years ago, so I don’t have bad feelings towards Brandi. She’s a wild card. You never know what you’re going to get with her. It’s not going to be good, usually. I have mixed feelings about it. Like I said, it is still a show and things happen to create drama, but this one is particularly ugly because there’s a family involved.”

As for whether she’s picked a side, Eileen said, “Not really, because I have a personal experience with Brandi, a really difficult one and she does things that you would never expect people to do. I saw it in person and I witnessed it and I know Denise and I think Denise is great too.” She added, “I don’t know her that well and I don’t really care. At the end of the day if they slept together or not, I don’t care! I hope they had a good time! The fact that we’re all talking about it like it’s important, I don’t care!”